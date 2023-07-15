Last summer in Montana opened my eyes, which I presumed already open; enlightened my perspective, which I thought adequately enlightened; and offered a crystal-clear glimpse of the future: humanity slow roasted in a well-aged, bubbling marinade of greed-infused, climate-change denial. It’s startling how a couple of days over 100° can put an exclamation point on your worldview.

Another trip out west in August 2017 lands us in a Missoula motel, eating takeout, again dodging triple-digit temperatures and dense smoke from the more than 100 wildfires charring hillsides and threatening the lungs of anyone daring to venture outside. We binge on pizza as an entirely different yet equally otherworldly scenario unfolds on TV as Category 4 Hurricane Harvey makes landfall on the Texas coast, kicking off Houston’s third 500-year flood in three years, eventually dropping up to 60 inches of rain in places, inundating vast expanses of the city’s outlying subdivisions at a cost upwards of $125 billion.