The day is an oasis. Weeks of clouds, plummeting temperatures and penetrating wind have given way to an afternoon of relative warmth and the kind of blinding sunlight limited to crystal clear winter days. My first outing on cross-country skis feels like a belated holiday gift gliding through a forest where granite-filled rail cars once shuttled between central Vermont and New Hampshire, forgetting momentarily it’s the slightly downhill grade rather than my vitality making it seem so easy. The bill for this temporary euphoria will come due on the way back, but at this moment, it feels too good to question.
Not needing to put too much thought into what I’m doing is luxurious. It allows my mind to wander, likely to a series of the same touchtones we’re all thinking about these days, beginning with COVID-19 and when it’ll be safe enough to resume our previous lives: to see live music, visit with friends, go to a movie or eat in a restaurant. It doesn’t escape me that I’m modestly comfortable enough … the kids are grown, my wife and I retired and consequently able to stay home for weeks at a time, our back road isolation suddenly a bastion of shelter from the biological storm.
The last weeks feel like a systemic cleanse, as though we’ve finally gotten around to those ambitious resolutions nearly a month overdue; the ones dripping with guilt that increases each day they go unaddressed. Personally, I’ve felt at times as if I was treed by a grizzly bear, starving and thirsty yet too afraid to come down, wondering … “Are you sure he’s gone?” And even when his departure was certain, I remained hesitant, dumbfounded by how deeply he was etched into my psyche. When I could finally move on, what direction I chose remained a mystery. I had questions. and as I’ve learned, so did other people.
“What are you gonna write about now?” has been the prevailing query I’ve heard since the departure of the bear, whose name I will make a supreme effort never to mention again. It’s the kind of a nudge-nudge, wink-wink sort of ask with different connotations depending on the interrogator but wherever it originates, it reminds me of the cottage industry The Deposed had become for the commentariat, late-night talk shows and coffee break chatter. But considering the devoted cultists, shuddering sycophants and comprehensive devastation left in his wake, it doesn’t require a lengthy vision quest to locate worthy heirs to his dangerous lunacy and a motherlode of future topics.
With unprecedented impeachment 2.0 looming over the Senate next week, anxious Republicans are again in the position of determining precisely how to betray the country in favor of their own political longevity while making it look like they’re doing something else. Protecting us, for instance, from the divisive Democrats whose threats are mainly behaving like Democrats. This new version of the GOP is pretty much like the old version, far too timid to break from the ironic orthodoxy created by the most unorthodox leader in history. Like followers of Jim Jones or David Koresh, dozens of myopic Republicans are still in the game even though the final whistle blew on Jan. 20 and they’re perfectly willing to drag the country into fake overtime, harping on election “doubts and concerns” which everyone knows by now, they themselves heedlessly created.
It only takes 100 yards or so for the nearly imperceptible change in trajectory to send a clear message as kicking and gliding quickly give way to pushing and slogging. My attitude goes with the flow, and I’m back focusing on what suddenly feels like insurmountable barriers between us and normal living: vaccine distribution glitches; new, more contagious and perhaps even more deadly, variants of the virus; the political minefield facing Joe Biden as he tries to right the foundering ship; and just how deeply imbedded in our culture are the far-right hate groups that sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.
On that note, it’s fascinating to watch Republicans dissembling about having arrived at the precise destination they’ve been looking to attain for decades and learning that the rock-solid constituency they’ve nurtured with years of racially tinged, hateful dialogue doesn’t do metaphor very well and now stands ready for an actual race war. The GOP stalwarts who instigated this mess have nowhere to go but over the top, out of the trenches and into the awaiting fusillade of reckoning they’ve dodged for too long. Corporate donors are dwindling; the NRA is evidently out of ammo, declaring bankruptcy; and most Americans understand the threat to democracy they represent.
We had some hints at how far they’re willing to go earlier in the week when the Oregon Republican Party came up with this gem: “There is growing evidence that the violence at the Capitol was a ‘false flag’ operation designed to discredit (he who shall not be named), his supporters and all conservative Republicans in order to advance the democratic goal of seizing total power in a frightening parallel to the 1933 burning of the German Reichstag.” Remember, Oregon — not Mars.
While their northwest fellow travelers went on to compare the 10 House Republicans voting for impeachment with “Benedict Arnold,” claiming they had “Repeated history … conspiring to surrender our nation to leftist forces seeking to establish a dictatorship void of all cherished freedoms and liberties,” all but five Senate Republicans voted against the impeachment.
At the car, gloves off, jacket open, glasses fogged up, it still feels mild, but the sun has slipped behind a thick cloud cover, layered variations of gray and streaks of pink surround the distant mountains as the day ebbs away. I know the warmth will be short lived, but I’ll soon put a log in the wood stove, marveling at my luck to be spending a gorgeous winter afternoon like this.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
