When Marlon Brando’s Don Corleone answers singer Johnny Fontaine’s whimpering inquiry over a coveted movie role … “What can I do? … What can I do?” … the Godfather’s guttural rebuke, loud, clear and punctuated by a ferocious slap across the face — “You can be a man” — was not easily misunderstood in 1972. Everyone knew what it meant, or at least thought they did. Manhood 2023 has lost much of its previous certainty, derisively dismissed as “splaining” or “spreading.”

(And yes, I do see the irony of a male, writing about men, quoting the Godfather for emphasis. Sometimes I can’t help myself.)