When Marlon Brando’s Don Corleone answers singer Johnny Fontaine’s whimpering inquiry over a coveted movie role … “What can I do? … What can I do?” … the Godfather’s guttural rebuke, loud, clear and punctuated by a ferocious slap across the face — “You can be a man” — was not easily misunderstood in 1972. Everyone knew what it meant, or at least thought they did. Manhood 2023 has lost much of its previous certainty, derisively dismissed as “splaining” or “spreading.”
(And yes, I do see the irony of a male, writing about men, quoting the Godfather for emphasis. Sometimes I can’t help myself.)
Navigating maleness has gotten trickier, especially for those of us who came of age in the late-’60s and early-’70s, but impacting subsequent generations as well watching our once-revered and oh-so-toxic-in-retrospect masculinity erode in the ensuing half-century: like so much else, falling victim to changing times and rightfully so. Men’s transition has not been simple, fraught with under-the-radar complexity and no small amount of resistance. It was challenging to grasp the premise that we had it so damned good it was bad.
Our collective plumage was ruffled at the suggestion we were “privileged,” bristling at what felt like a retroactive reassessment of our roles. Most of us never even realized we had the upper hand, which, of course, is the very essence of privilege. You don’t need to think about it when you’re able to take it all for granted. I was never anyone’s vision of macho but I do remember being called a Neanderthal, somewhat accurate actually, it turns out, because all humans have a drop or two of our hulking ancestors’ DNA, the evolutionary reconfiguration of which isn’t quite as simple as changing your hat, or your mind.
In one of several books addressing either the crisis in masculinity or its toxicity — “What do Men Want?” — English writer and philosopher Nina Powers points out that, while we’re often told modern societies have “outgrown their need for male muscle and aggression, we still rely on men to do the lion’s share of arduous and dangerous jobs, including the fighting of wars.”
Although The New Yorker review characterizes Powers’ book among the “pendulum’s swung too far” variety, too quick to declare all meaningful equalities and necessary reforms of male manners already accomplished, noting as she does the radical shift in male behavior: “What man today would flirt with a female co-worker?” True enough but obviously insufficient to write misogyny’s obituary any time soon.
To her credit though, Powers goes deeper, also considering the socioeconomic and cultural underpinnings of what goes well beyond simplistic labels like “Toxic Masculinity.” Men might be “trouble” but many are IN trouble, burdened by the same stereotypical expectations for which they routinely take a beating and struggling with the same cultural realignment that seismically shifted American attitudes throughout the past half-century.
Some experts suggest this “crisis” dates back to World War I when women took over “men’s” jobs when the men enlisted. When Johnny came marching home, as the thinking goes, he was confronted by women who were a little more independent, earning salaries of their own.
In The New York Times last fall, David Brooks cites Richard Reeves’s new book “Of Boys and Men” as an important addition to the genre, offering a comprehensive dive into the roots of the “male crisis” with often shocking revelations of just how poorly men are doing, moribund as the rest of the world accelerates, increasingly passing them by.
One in three men with only a high school diploma is out of the labor force; men who began working in 1983 will make 10% less than those who started a generation before; while women’s lifetime earnings have increased 33% during the past 50 years, According to Brooks: “Pretty much all the income gains that the middle class has enjoyed since 1970 are because of women’s earnings.” Men account for 75% of “deaths of despair” … suicides and drug overdoses … 184 middle aged men died of COVID for every 100 women.
Psychologically and emotionally, it’s even worse, especially for men who have been reared to conform to traditional masculine norms, according to Assael Romanelli writing in Psychology Today, discouraging vulnerable emotions while stressing toughness, teamwork, competition and stoicism. Several studies find that, the more traditional their background, the more likely men will deal with emotional issues such as depression and anxiety down the road.
Post COVID, more men sought mental health care than women, but the pressure to “tough it out” or “man up” remains a stigma, with men speaking out — particularly about their feelings — seen as a form of weakness. Such self-destructive narratives have been culturally conditioned into male identity. Men still aspire to being assertive, self reliant, strong and independent with stable employment and enough income to take care of their family — positive attributes certainly, but increasingly less vital in a culture reinventing itself almost continuously.
While we’ve identified the crisis, solving it will be a daunting proposition, percolating as it does through multiple aspects of a society with little universal agreement about anything. And like most of our political discussions, this one will get tossed in the left-right blender where rationality is systematically transformed into mindless, hope-smothering gibberish.
The convoluted issues facing men will be reduced to simplistic, bumper-sticker-ready bromides that lose all nuance, just as likely to resolve the problem as a hard slap across the face and the directive to “Be a Man.”
Whatever that means.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.