We’ve got to assume the plethora of disingenuous politicians did not just slither out of the Earth’s crust like prehistoric life forms abruptly jolted into consciousness at some obscure biomedical research facility. Officeholder veracity has long been suspect. Half a century ago, Lenny Bruce explained: “There’s no crooked politicians ... there’s never a lie because there’s never any truth.”
While “never” might be an exaggeration, the political class has rarely been considered a bastion of honesty, frequently held up as a sterling example of the opposite.
The history of deceit on the campaign trail is more resignation than revelation — we all know politicians lie — but PBS, prompted not only by the perceived increase of lying but the absurdist nature of the falsehoods, explored some brazen historical departures from the truth prior to the 2016 Iowa caucuses. Prompted by the future former president proclaiming he’d seen “Thousands of Muslims” celebrating the 9/11 attacks on the streets of Jersey City, pundits were flabbergasted. No such thing had happened.
Wondering whether precision and accuracy mattered less in politics than ever before, the network also cited Ben Carson’s speculation that the pyramids were built to store grain and Bernie Sanders’ suggesting that the U.S. has more wealth inequality than any other country on Earth, but keep in mind this was 2015 and whatever we thought about the veracity of politician-speak, falsehoods the magnitude of the future former’s were simply unheard of on the national stage. At least not from anyone expecting to be elected.
Dutifully listing JFK’s exaggeration of the so-called (and nonexistent) “missile gap” with the Soviet Union; Gerald Ford’s debate assertion that there was “No Soviet domination of Eastern Europe” and Richard Nixon famously saying the White House had nothing to do with Watergate, PBS pointed out that today’s glut of information — true and false — makes it “virtually impossible to separate fact from fiction ... increasing the incentive for politicians to say literally anything.” They had no idea what was coming.
Eight years later, we find reality unrecognizable with fabrication more insidious and dangerous than ever. After pushing the big lie for years, Foxholes Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity swear under oath they never believed a word of it; Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston, admits his House GOP colleagues knew full well the rigged election narrative was untrue: “It was always a lie ... a lie meant to rile people up,” and allegations of such delusion are unceremoniously tossed from courtrooms wherever they appear. But “thoroughly debunked” doesn’t carry the weight it once did.
Republicans shamelessly push the “Big Lie” to a constituency of voters they claim disillusioned, untrusting of the system and wary of the government itself, avoiding their own complicity nurturing these suspicions, successfully selling the idea that they could never lose an election unless it was fixed. The confounding detriment of this democracy-disdaining approach is that it works. Social media posts touting these falsehoods, according to Bloomberg, collected more engagement for every Republican candidate, whether running for congress, the senate, governor, attorney general or secretary of state.
“These data show promoting lies about the 2020 election is profitable for both candidates and social media platforms” reports Nina Jankowicz, vice president of the nonprofit Center for Information Resilience, designed to counter the flow of disinformation. “Candidates recognize that if they fall in line with the prevailing rhetoric about stolen elections they are rewarded with incredibly engaged supporters.”
But engagement can lead to scrutiny, the last thing MAGA world wants, especially in light of the midterm elections where the expected Red Wave fizzled with enough voters revolting over the GOP’s embrace of conspiracy theories; continued reliance on tired old election lies from tired old ex presidents; and thinly veiled racism, hostility to the LGBTQ community and overall lurch toward Christian nationalism.
Earlier this week the party’s resulting internal battles were apparent as Kevin McCarthy’s lifetime quest to become speaker of the House no matter how much integrity he had to sacrifice appeared destined for an unseemly floor fight. An exclamation point in what has been a bleak month for conservatives.
However, there was one congressman-elect who weathered the storm, emerging from the November rubble, flipping a long held Democratic house seat as the perfect embodiment of what the Republican Party has become. Rather than endorsing the laundry list of lies that are the litmus test of far-right purity, George Santos went the GOP one better: He became a lie.
While Mehmet Oz fudged his residence, he was a real doctor; Herschel Walker might have thought of a gun to the head as foreplay, but he actually was an excellent football player, Santos filled in all the blanks with a capacity for dishonesty so vast, so all encompassing, so utterly breathtaking that he became an apparition. He was no longer him, whoever that might have been. Nobody seemed to know. But he was about to become a legend.
Among other things, he lied about his work history, education, real estate portfolio, religion, sexual orientation and where he got the $700,000 he “lent” his campaign. Santos even had the cojones to claim his mother was a victim of the 9/11 WTC terrorist attacks, admitting later that he had “embellished” his résumé as though such duplicity is as commonplace everywhere else as it is in the GOP.
Santos couldn’t have happened to a more deserving contingent than congressional Republicans, so steeped in their own fictions, painted into another corner by convincing supporters of things they don’t themselves believe. Their effort to keep Santos’ swearing-in quiet only enhanced the snark — why believe anything the guy said, hand to God notwithstanding? Apparently in a rush and immune to humiliation, the new congressman had the last word, charging $100 a ticket to the ceremony — $500 for VIPs including lunch — turning the event into a fundraiser, which may be illegal.
Strike while the irony is hot.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
