Donald J. Trump, our soon-to-be ex-president, doesn’t know the meaning of the word quit. If needing a ringer to take your SATs is any indication, he probably doesn’t know the meaning of numerous other words, as well. Certainly, words like dignity, honor and decency are well beyond his comprehension, however stable his genius. Since losing his bid for reelection by over 7 million votes nearly six weeks ago, the president has sulked, lied profusely, played golf endlessly and in case anyone has forgotten, consistently displayed how awful he is at being president.
While reports suggest he has never done any of the difficult work expected of presidents, choosing instead to tweet his delusions and watch television — mainly Fox News — for many hours a day, his current abdication of responsibility with the nation in the throes of the worst public health emergency in the past century, is disgraceful. While Americans die at a rate near one 9/11 every day, the president utters not a word, instead using his powerful bully pulpit in service of himself; an ever-deepening miasma of election fraud claims his mission; nothing less than upending democracy the goal, at least in theory.
Although the president — buttressed by an inner circle of ardent supporters and capos in the DJT crime family — would have you believe that he is laser focused on the integrity of the election, you might also notice that such efforts are astronomically expensive. Funny thing though, integrity in any context is as alien to Trump as humility and, judging from the caliber of both the lawsuits alleging impropriety and the revolving legal team assembled, taking any of it seriously is a bridge too far. Why has Rudy Giuliani — famous for his ineptitude as much as his lawyering — been charged with anything you purport to care deeply about?
The answer may be that you don’t really care much about the outcome at all. In a bit of a slump by any analysis, Rudy’s lawsuits have gone 0-for-40 or thereabouts, many laughed out of court. And yet, not a shred of reprimand from the boss, famous for his Twitter floggings of underlings over even the most trivial transgressions. No, this isn’t really about reversing the election but another Trumpian slight of hand: an effort to once again, convince a conveniently malleable constituency of things too absurd to believe, yet they still do.
And we learned last weekend that Rudy and his amalgamation of breathtaking dimwits were spreading a lot more than lame justifications for overturning the election and declaring DJT president for life. Diagnosed with COVID-19 after his unmasked, BS-Barnstorming-tour, it was posited that Giuliani’s complete disregard for precautions may have exposed hundreds to the virus. In response, Trump assured his favorite apologist that the dereliction would continue as he recovers: “We’ll carry on.”
Making good on his promise by blocking Team Biden’s timely and orderly transition, POTUS kicked off a transition of his own aimed toward post-presidential grift via the long con, scamming the very people who voted for him and who — through his prompting — believe they are contributing to his legal effort exposing the “fraud” and restoring him to his rightful place in the White House, which will ultimately fail. (See above, Giuliani, Rudy, alleged attorney) But winning is immaterial. What matters more is keeping the rubes sufficiently flummoxed so they continue betting heavily on a horse that was scratched at the gate, right up until Jan. 20.
Outlined by John Cassidy in The New Yorker, the Trumpist money grubbing master plan is deceptively simple and extraordinarily deceptive, yet perfectly legal. The bottom line being the Republican National Committee gets a 25% split of the take with the remaining 75% going to the president, who can utilize the cash essentially however he wants, including paying himself, his nefarious progeny and his waxy, slumlord son-in-law.
Cassidy points out that the difficult-to-decipher small print on the donation website appears to say that for “any gift up to five thousand dollars, not a cent goes directly to the account that is helping finance Trump’s legal battle — the Donald J. Trump for President Recount Account,” but rather to a new fundraising vehicle called “Save America.” According to OpenSecrets.org, a website run by the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonprofit that tracks political money, “Save America” is the type of political action committee that can be established by current or former politicians and other prominent political figures. Put more succinctly by Paul S. Ryan, a campaign-finance lawyer at the watchdog group Common Cause: “It’ll be a slush fund.”
All of which leaves us with the lamest of lame ducks, struggling to uncover the fraud that cost him reelection, looking for the missing Trump votes — like OJ searching for the real killer — while subservient Republicans debase themselves pretending the president cares about something other than scamming as much money as he can in the next five weeks. He will be leaving a GOP steeped in conspiracy theories and internecine warfare as they slowly realize their fealty to his malfeasance will likely be their political obituary.
And he will leave behind a broken country, debating reality itself with ICUs at or near capacity; armed lunatics terrorizing election officials; and truckloads of bodies outside overcrowded hospitals. Millions languish: out of school, out of work, out of cash — facing foreclosure, facing eviction with Mitch McConnell’s knee on their throat. This is America — of Trump, by Trump and for Trump: A game preserve for grifters.
In his imminent departure, there is infinite hope.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.