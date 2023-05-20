The Golden Fonzie was awake early or up late on Mother’s Day, awaiting sunrise over the Atlantic from his sand castle by the sea, brooding over cancellation of the previous evening’s rally in Iowa due to an inclement forecast, allowing GOP rival Ron DeSantis to swoop in for an impromptu assembly of his own, declaring the weather “beautiful,” edging into the spotlight POTUS Prior loathes to share. “I should have brought the Sharpie” he thought, as he raged at the fragments of information slipping through the Maginot Line of staffers protecting him from reality.
As reports trickled in claiming the schedule was aborted over fears the Florida governor’s crowd would be bigger, he took to his media empire — Truth Social — reclaiming the narrative with a tender celebration of the day: “Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country. Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer, and, most importantly, Smarter so we can, quickly MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” (sic and sick)
His long anticipated political return dropped on CNN the previous week, much to the delight of MAGA Minions in attendance at the New Hampshire Town Hall, orgasmically swooning at every one of his blatant lies; grumbled insults; and misogynistic attacks, like middle schoolers at a BTS concert. Their hero, alternately channeling an adolescent, costume-party vision of Vito Corleone and the protagonist in Warren Zevon’s “Poor, Poor Pitiful Me,” struck the perfect balance, landing comfortably in the familiar territory between malevolent and pathetic. His performance was stellar both defensively and especially, offensively.
After denying he’d asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find anything” in the now-notorious post election phone call, how dare that spunky inquisitor — like Hillary, a “nasty person” — suggest that he had, just because there was a recording on the call in which he repeatedly suggests the state’s election officials should be able to “find” the precise number of votes he lost by, plus one: “I just want you to find 11,780 votes.” It was another “perfect” phone call where he’d tried to explain to the secretary that he’d actually won Georgia by “Hundreds of thousands of votes” and the official certification was in error. Everyone knew dead people were voting in droves.
The Fonz was angry and getting angrier.
How dare they? How could the Evil, Leftist Democrats continue the greatest witch hunt in history on the best president the country has ever had? Better than Abraham Lincoln. Better than Daniel Day Lewis. Even better than Morgan Freeman — everyone’s favorite president — Him, not Morgan.
What about those woke bastards running that New York City Kangaroo Court having the audacity to find him liable for sexually assaulting a woman who he’d explained numerous times “Isn’t my type,” even though he mixed her up with one of his wives in a deposition … twice. “I never even met her, have no idea who she is. The photograph of us together is completely misleading.”
And so was the Access Hollywood tape … pure locker room talk … that stuff’s been going on for a million years and stars — like me, for instance — have always gotten away with it, always! “Unfortunately … or fortunately.” The dozens of women who’ve accused me of doing all the sick, disgusting things I bragged about doing to women, are all lying.
The Fonz was miffed he “wasn’t able to defend himself” in the case after rejecting several offers to defend himself, including the judge extended the deadline for such input because the former president was in Ireland and Scotland visiting golf courses. Taking again to Truth Social, explaining as he was “waiting for a jury decision on a false accusation where, despite being a current political candidate … leading all others in both parties, not allowed to speak or defend myself.”
As the eastern horizon brightened over the choppy ocean, the once and future leader of the free world pondered the unfairness of it all. How a rigged election and the betrayal of Mike Pence — who “should have put it back to the state legislatures” — took his legs out from under him just when he was gaining momentum for a no-holds-barred second term. That Pence had no such power was of little concern.
And what’s up with Nancy Pelosi’s rejecting his offer of 10,000 National Guard troops to quell the violence on Jan. 6 just to make him look bad? It was a peaceful afternoon anyway, full of love. When he takes his rightful place, back in the White House, he’ll “pardon a large portion” of the over 600 people convicted and those still awaiting trial.
Leaving the beach, he picked out a suit from the David Byrne “Stop Making Sense” collection, sent an assistant out to McDonald’s for a sack of Egg McMuffins and settled in behind his big desk with nothing on it, humming along with the J6 Prison Choir’s rendition of “Justice for All” — the national anthem sung by incarcerated Jan. 6 rioters, which features the Fonz reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
He was at peace, leading the polls by a wide margin, content that the “DeSanctimonious Meatball” down the road in Tallahassee — who couldn’t even defeat Mickey Mouse — was no match for the return of the Golden Fonzie.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.