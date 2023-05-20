The Golden Fonzie was awake early or up late on Mother’s Day, awaiting sunrise over the Atlantic from his sand castle by the sea, brooding over cancellation of the previous evening’s rally in Iowa due to an inclement forecast, allowing GOP rival Ron DeSantis to swoop in for an impromptu assembly of his own, declaring the weather “beautiful,” edging into the spotlight POTUS Prior loathes to share. “I should have brought the Sharpie” he thought, as he raged at the fragments of information slipping through the Maginot Line of staffers protecting him from reality.

As reports trickled in claiming the schedule was aborted over fears the Florida governor’s crowd would be bigger, he took to his media empire — Truth Social — reclaiming the narrative with a tender celebration of the day: “Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country. Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer, and, most importantly, Smarter so we can, quickly MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” (sic and sick)

