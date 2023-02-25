As we approach another, stomach-churning, general election cycle, it feels as though we just broke free of the previous, stomach-churning, election cycle, probably because that’s exactly what we did. In fact, with presidential elections scheduled every four years and midterms in-between, it’s what we always do, prioritizing reelection above all else, condemning congressional representatives to a hamster wheel of continual campaigning and constituents to representatives bent on partisan dysfunction.
Coupled with each election dubbed “The most important in history,” voters are bombarded with increasingly vicious, mostly mindless and frequently hilarious candidate packaging designed to bring out a politician’s best, but mostly illustrating an acute inability to feel shame. As hopefuls, long shots and incumbents seek to make lasting impressions, their desperation is palpable, engaging in a series of boilerplate stump speeches delivered to carefully vetted supporters in a years-long immersion in mass delusion.
We should be mortified by how well it all works, particularly the negative side, as well as having this arguably vital cog in the democratic process compromised by the huge expenditure of cash necessary to get the competing messages out there. November’s midterm election saw nearly $10 billion devoted to financing a Fantasmagoria of spin designed to influence and motivate rather than inform. As one ongoing study discovers, many ads create “significant impediments to voter understanding.”
Comprised of researchers from the universities of Illinois and Tennessee reporting in Forbes, the team found “unexpectedly low levels of political advertising literacy” demonstrating that “people, even politically active, highly educated people, do not understand the regulatory environment — more a lack thereof — in which political advertising (and speech) lives,” concluding that “coupled with a low level of knowledge about issues in general, most voters are not equipped to evaluate these ads and make informed decisions based on them.”
Political advertising carries with it myriad issues, chief of which is that, unlike other ads for commercial products, there are no specific regulations requiring the content of political ads be truthful because, as the theory goes, certain speech deserves greater protection according to court rulings on the First Amendment. Consequently, TV commercials for toilet tissue, cat food and laundry detergent are pillars of credibility compared to the propaganda disgorged by congressional hopefuls.
It gets even worse on social media where the regulations covering political advertising are even fewer, including lack of government-mandated disclosure requirements leading to a situation where literally anyone, even foreign countries and parties outside the U.S., can create and run essentially whatever they want. Again, from the study: “The Federal Elections Commission hasn’t quite caught up to the current media environment, with clear rules for source disclaimers … who paid, who endorsed … for all kinds of political advertising — radio, newspaper, television and outdoors — but none at all for social media.”
Even during lulls in the cascade of advertising, campaigning and especially fundraising, remain virtually perpetual since free speech is anything but free. Last fall’s senate race in Georgia, for instance, between incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker — including the December runoff — cost nearly half a billion dollars. While a bipartisan majority of Americans, 77% in fact, support reining in spending and limiting the amount of money individuals and organizations can spend on political campaigns, the Supreme Court disagrees.
The SCOTUS 2010 “Citizens United” decision opened the floodgates, ruling that political spending by corporations and unions is protected “speech” under the First Amendment and not subject to restrictions imposed by government, striking down a previous ban on such expenditures. Of course, even corporate funding, however plentiful, is not unlimited, setting off a feeding frenzy of sorts among politicians looking to shore up the financial underpinnings of an ever more pricy run for office. Unfortunately, the promiscuous genuflecting required to impress big donors leaves little time for other congressional expectations, like legislating.
While creating legislation, given the open combat across the aisle, particularly in the lower house, seems almost a quaint notion at this point, the fundraising numbers are astounding. The typical congressman up for reelection during the midterms raised $3,500 per day which jumped to $14,600 in races considered toss-ups. A senator up for reelection raised $16,200 a day which becomes a second, full-time job well in excess of what they were sent to Washington to do: legislate and assist the constituents who sent them there.
Founder and CEO of the website “Issue One,” Nick Penniman, points out that “Too often, campaign cash comes from wealthy donors and special interests with business before Congress and Americans across the political spectrum want reforms to make Congress more responsive to all, not just the wealthy and well-connected.” One way of getting Congress off the the forever campaign’s money-raising treadmill is some version of public financing, an avenue to cutting back the estimated four hours a day senators spend making promises that might not be in anyone else’s interest but their own.
Small-donor public financing, touted by the Brennan Center for Justice, points to New York City’s “multiple match system” in which public funds match and multiply small donations, reducing the influence of special interests in favor of average voters. The idea, reported to be gaining traction across the country, would force candidates to seek out many diverse supporters rather than focusing on large corporate interests, amplifying the voices of regular people. Since it doesn’t restrict political spending, it meets the requirements outlined by the Supreme Court.
While losing an election might dry up corporate contributions, individual supporters are still vulnerable to a well-crafted grift as we’ve seen with the former president who took in millions to challenge election results, an initiative that was never initiated, lining his pockets instead. Were we a more rationale place, stuff like this wouldn’t catch on, but we’re not and it does. Although the quest to fill the war chest may finally be over, fleecing constituents never goes out of style.
The forever campaign is never over, even when it’s over.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
