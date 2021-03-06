After 40 days and 40 nights, he descended from Mount Palm Springs with the seven vilifications under his arm. Rested, tanned and ready, The Golden Fonzie commanded the Magalites to demonstrate their reverence, asking rhetorically, “Did you miss me?” A deafening round of applause emphatically responding: “Yes, we did!” The old Fonz swagger was back, reclaiming his followers and reaffirming their mission to destroy the deadly sins of democracy, integrity and the cowardly Supreme Court while ridding the sacred movement of apostates who dare challenge the leader with truth, facts, veracity or reality. They shall be primaried into the wilderness.
Republicans make it extremely difficult to parody Republicans these days simply because they’re so capable of doing it themselves if last weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is any indication. Held in Orlando, 20 minutes from Disney World, the festivities gave the Magic Kingdom a run for its money, resurrecting a bellowing Kimberly Guilfoyle; a raspy-voiced fuzzball joking about Cancun while thousands of Texans were still without potable water — Ted Cruz; and a series of others lamenting “cancel culture” on a stage suspiciously shaped like a Nazi emblem where they quickly came to the defense of … Mr. Potato Head and Kermit the Frog.
A “gender neutral” potato head prompted the GOP and their allies at Fox News to roll out the fainting couch and spring into action, with host Greg Gutfeld suggesting the spud was being “neutered” and Sean Hannity discussing with Geraldo Rivera the “controversy and confusion” it created. The thing about Hasbro’s decision that no one appeared to consider is even though they have eyes, potatoes lack genitalia and thusly, are gender-neutral to begin with, the company doesn’t supply the actual potatoes, only the plastic noses, mouths, ears and other body parts to humanize the tubers (no, not that body part). A better investigation might have been why any kid would want to play with a potato in the first place.
Once the conservatives got rolling, it was full speed ahead. The next indication that leftist-socialists were aiming to undermine the culture was the Disney Corp. slapping a warning label on certain episodes of the Muppets that depicted cultural stereotypes and other possibly offensive material. A mind-numbing Jim Jordan, between a series of blatant lies, including the hysterical notion of the GOP’s reverence for “Truth,” took on cancel culture directly, suggesting the CPAC crowd “fight back” each time they heard anything that threatened their beliefs or way of life, presumably including vegetables and puppets.
The highlight of the weekend was the emergence of a gold-embossed effigy of the idle idol, complete with jacket and tie, American flag shorts, flip flops and a magic wand. Coupled with the first in-person emergence of Individual #1 from the Mar-a-Lago bunker since convincing his personal goon squad to storm the Capitol in January, the moment marked a return to greatness and a commitment to hunt down and vanquish all who would subvert the subterfuge — especially the Seven Deadly Apostates who dared question the omnipotence of the Chosen One. No word on what the Fonz thought of the bronze, which emigrated from Rosarito, Mexico, and was described as “priceless” by its creator who was willing to sell it for a cool million bucks.
The GOP appears to be at a stage where their 4-year reinforcement of the Phormer Pharoah’s daily barrage of falsehoods, leaves them with only two options: jump overboard or go down with the ship. Where else but among these Republicans, would anyone expect a standing ovation for admitting school shootings are not staged and 9/11 really happened — and actually get one — as did Marjorie Taylor Green, Q-Georgia. During the past several years, this party has evolved from a bastion of unblinking, legitimate conservatism to a power hungry national joke, too hamstrung by stupidity to understand how embarrassed they should be.
Since 2016 and especially the four months since Election Day, Republicans have been jostling for the position of chief toady, now comfortably occupied by Lindsey Graham. Keeping a collective straight face while absorbing the most ludicrous lies 45 could conjure or steadfastly maintaining a painful grimace even as their constituents believe things filed somewhere between Tooth Fairy and Stable Genius. The GOP brain trust soldiers on, increasingly impervious to any type of scrutiny, none of which would come from inside the echo chamber.
Either through desperation or confidence that can only arise from serious cognitive deficits, Republicans don’t even try to hide what they’re doing anymore. They’ve turned their dog whistles into bullhorns, nurturing a constituency so outlandishly ill-informed and gullible by pretending to believe what the hoi polloi believe: They are an oppressed, white minority, victimized by immigrants taking their jobs, cultural diversity threatening their neighborhoods and Democrats stealing their election. Not to mention political correctness upending their icons: Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog and the potato family.
But as these disciples of delusion goose step toward a more perfect society, they face an increasingly uncertain future with threats big and small littering the road ahead: The liberal Ministry of Truth burning Dr. Suess books; radio guy and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones defecting, turning on Dear Leader: “I wish I never effing met him” and the insidious menace that facts, honesty and competence represent to the movement.
And let’s not forget the Dog — the White House dog — the mangy one, Champ. You can never trust a German shepherd without Nazi regalia. Especially one that rolls over and plays dead even better than the GOP.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
