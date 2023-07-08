I prolifically utter every obscenity I can think of and several I’ve created on the spot, sparing no vulgarity as the several deer flies encircling me in ever-dwindling orbits don’t think I know what they’re up to, which is obvious because I want the same thing out of this encounter they do: Blood. They, mine; I, theirs. They are relentless, having a clear objective and creating a subterfuge, as though they’re casually flying by offering no hint of the damage they aim to visit upon exposed, vulnerable flesh. They’re big enough to penetrate barriers like T-shirts and hats as well, so anticipating their every move is essential in putting up a credible defense.
They remind me of the Supreme Court’s hijacked conservative majority, on a quest of their own, determined to reshape the country into a sanctuary for straight, white Christians and no one else, steamrolling precedent after precedent, dumping any notion of confirmation hearing assurances to honor stare decisis: “letting stand things (already) decided” in order “not to disturb the calm.” As we’re learning through our broken politics, if you’ve got the votes and your appointment is a lock, you can say just about anything. Whether it’s true or not is completely immaterial.
What grinds even beyond the illegitimately manufactured majority is the utter arrogance routinely infused in cases brought before the court. Justice Samuel Alito’s written decision overturning Roe v. Wade a year ago is but one example, wherein the justice cites a 17th-century jurist — Sir Matthew Hale — who not only took issue with women “talking loud” but essentially provided legal cover for men raping their wives; thought abortion tantamount to homicide; and was famously instrumental in the execution of women accused of witchcraft.
Did Alito really believe using Hale — renowned at least as much for his misogyny as legal opinions — to shore up the credibility of the court’s crushing decision? Or was it simply a thumb in the eye to all who might abhor SCOTUS once again caving to the radical Christian quest for dominion? While the term may feel like an ancient, biblical footnote, “dominionism” grew out of Pentecostal and charismatic traditions and as part of the New Apostolic Reformation fully intends to bring government and society — including the “seven mountains” of education, religion, family, business, government, arts and media — under Christian control.
The ends to which the far-right cultists will go to achieve these goals is no longer mysterious but it’s still shocking how ready, willing and able the court’s conservatives are to ennoble such an outlandish agenda, going so far as enshrining an entirely made-up case as the law of the land, severely limiting protections for the LGBTQ+ community in what Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg described as “A solution in search of a problem.”
Among the court’s disappointing but predictable decisions last week: ending the president’s initiative to lower student debt and upending race-based affirmative action for college admissions, was the strange case of Lorie Smith, a Colorado website designer who never designed a website, reportedly forming her “company” for the sole purpose of bringing this case before the court. While she prevailed in a 6-3 decision with sweeping national implications, the veracity of a key document came into question, throwing the case into doubt.
Smith claimed her Christian religious beliefs and First Amendment rights would be violated were she forced to serve gay couples, referencing a wedding website request from same-sex partners “Stewart and Mike” as the foundation of her petition to be exempt from Colorado’s anti-discrimination law. But in the days leading up to the decision, according to Newsweek, “reports emerged that the inquiry was falsified and the man named in the complaint (Stewart) told news outlets he never made such a request.” He was also, in fact, straight, married to a woman for the past 15 years.
It doesn’t take much parsing of legalese to understand that what happened at the Supreme Court last week was an outrage to anyone believing in democracy and equal protection under the law. A fraudulently presented case based on a fabricated request from a gay couple that does not in reality exist is now the basis for chipping away civil rights protections for the LGBTQ+ community, taking the country backward and opening the door for further discrimination in the future.
The conservative-Christian legal advocacy group that filed the suit on Smith’s behalf — Alliance Defending Freedom — has supported recriminalizing sexual relationships between consenting LGBTQ+ adults, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, as well as defending state-sanctioned sterilization of trans people abroad; claims LGBTQ+ people are more likely to engage in pedophilia and declares the “homosexual agenda” will destroy Christianity and society. The high court’s decision is one more step in the ADF’s “religious liberty” legislation campaign, designed to facilitate the denial of goods and services to LGBTQ+ people on the basis of religion.
Although there are numerous problems with what the ADF is doing, the one that stands out, clearly illustrated in this recent decision, is their galling certainty that the SCOTUS majority will do their bidding despite cases being sloppily filed and even in situations where there may not be a case at all.
The court’s legitimacy has declined during the past several years but never so precipitously as it has since Mitch McConnell stalled Barack Obama’s appointment of current Attorney General Merrick Garland for nearly a year, setting the stage for the twice-impeached, twice-indicted, former president to nominate three reliably conservative justices who are fast becoming the stuff of far-right fever dreams and progressive nightmares.
Like the circling deer flies coming ever closer to my head, the Supreme Court’s dangerous endorsement of bigotry by far-right extremists incrementally zeros in on the long-sought dominion addled fundamentalists have craved for decades. Transforming the United States into a Christian nation might take altering history, but that’s as easy as manufacturing a Supreme Court case.
On that note, Missouri’s Sen. Josh Hawley — in a Fourth of July message — falsely said the country was founded “on the Gospel of Jesus Christ” … delivering the chilling message that “the time for Christians to arise is now” … Founding Father and second president of the United States John Adams disagrees: “The government of the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian religion.”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.