The lilac blossoms have exploded overnight as have the trees, grasses and the profusion of weeds encroaching the garden boxes, seriously threatening the green, leafy, impervious-to-frost vegetables and my half-hearted commitment to have a salad every day. I wonder how it got to be mid-June, expecting perhaps that, since the rain and showers moved in weeks ago, those lost days wouldn’t count toward summer.

But here we are, a week before Fourth of July weekend. Memorial Day, Mother’s and Father’s days, Juneteenth and summer solstice all slipped by, stealthy as the wisps of wildfire smoke drifting over the Canadian border, clouding Vermont and major Northeast cities with impressionistic vistas and sunsets worthy of Arizona Highways magazine. The acrid, near-impenetrable haze provides an ironic clarity of sorts: our small, vulnerable world is threatened, and we’re in it together, interdependent for better or worse, whether we like each other or not.