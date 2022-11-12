The outside temperature at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday is 20°, a full 45° lower than Monday morning, freezing everything in sight, perhaps marking the transition toward meteorological winter, which begins Dec. 1, three weeks before the solstice, marking the three calendar months with the lowest average temperatures in the northern hemisphere.
Although it’s too early to tell, this morning-after-midterm election clearly suggests the anticipated “red wave” for which conservatives lusted and liberals feared, had not materialized and likely would not, possibly signaling a transition of a different sort.
At this point, whichever party captures the majority in either or both the House and Senate may hold an advantage but will fall well short of a mandate to conduct the people’s business in any manner deviating very far from the norm an evenly divided electorate suggests. Yet, a stalemate of sorts offers a unique opportunity to bury the pitchforks, strike a balance and collaborate on getting things done that might benefit the country as a whole. While this seems like a complete fantasy given the descent of our politics, it seems the only way to remove democracy from life support.
It wasn’t all that long ago that elections, no matter how dire the stakes, did not carry nearly the sense of apprehension as did Tuesday’s culmination of the often vicious, frequently bizarre and rarely inspiring, fight to control the levers of power. The portent of finality has hung over these midterms for months as democracy itself has increasingly taken center stage, quite possibly, in the eyes of some voters, on the ballot for the last time.
How we got here — and we may not yet know where “here” is by the time you read this — is not mysterious. The machinations of a party in thrall to a would-be authoritarian and a dangerous, unsupportable lie, have transformed the landscape into a battlefield, pitting nearly half the nation against the other half with no opportunity or inclination for compromise. Driven by timidity, inconvenient truths and the quest for power, Republicans have injected more invective than substance into this campaign, focusing on candidates they can manipulate as easily as they’ve manipulated their malleable constituents into believing without evidence that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen.”
While Republicans profess to believe in what has become “the big lie,” none of them actually does, but have collectively — up until now — been unwilling to incur the wrath of the former president who most likely doesn’t believe it either but is unable to accept the fact he was soundly defeated in his quest for a second term. In a childlike yet telling manifestation of his narcissism, POTUS Emeritus expounded on far-right NewsNation: “If they (his endorsed candidates) win, I should get all the credit, and if they lose, I shouldn’t be blamed at all.” Some prominent MAGA stalwarts disagree.
Former White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews pulled no punches, placing the blame for the GOP’s mediocre showing squarely on the shoulders of her former boss, calling election night “The biggest indicator that T***p should not be the Republican nominee in 2024. He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
Expecting to use the catalyst of a big midterm win to propel his quest to recapture the presidency in 2024, teasing a “very big announcement” next week, the previous president was reported by CNN to be livid at the results, “screaming at everyone.” But Matthews wasn’t the only one piling on with Michael Brandon Dougherty of the National Review saying on Twitter “All the chatter on my conservative and GOP channels is ‘rage’ like I’ve never seen.”
Another former aide, Alyssa Farah Griffin, wondered if the party would continue nominating what she called “poor quality candidates” to appease the former president. “If we want the party to thrive,” she continued, “we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, this man is a loser, he lost 2020 and he’s losing seats that are winnable this time.”
As Wednesday drags on, it becomes apparent that the Georgia Senate race between incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will require a December runoff, which may determine control of the upper house while Congress remains contested. But, by any measure, this was the Republicans’ election to lose and by underperforming across the board, they demonstrated that, while democracy may be threatened, voters will continue to have a say in how this all goes down, which should be heartening to anyone fearing a far worse outcome.
With any semblance of a red wave looking more like a red tide, Republicans are left with a case of woulda, coulda, shoulda, as they grapple with the potential of an internecine political battle in the lead up to the 2024 presidential election. They are stuck in a dilemma of their own creation having endorsed a bald-faced lie and convincingly sold it to their constituents who would likely revolt at any GOP repudiation of the former president — which is already happening in some quarters.
But the most important decision facing Republicans is where do they go from here and whether they want to be part of a two-party system moving into the future. Will they continue on their present path of manipulating millions of Americans into believing things that simply aren’t true or will they come clean and get their house in order? It’s become abundantly obvious they’ve yoked themselves to an anchor they need to jettison if they want to continue swimming.
As they consider a political transition toward sanity, they might want to begin by embracing the philosophy of John Goodman, who implored Steve Buscemi’s character multiple times in “The Big Lebowski,” “STFU, Donnie.”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.