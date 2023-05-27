The garden looks like the final base camp before the Hillary Step. Although the variously colored tarps and blankets aren’t Buddhist prayer flags perched at almost 29,000 feet, the weather is geared up to be as life-threatening to tender vegetables as the formidable outcropping 200 feet below the Mount Everest summit had been to mountaineers before its crumbling demise in 2015. My fingers are numb, inflexible and useless as I batten down the last … tablecloth? … to seal off the raised beds from the quickly dropping temperatures.
The wind, to which I have genuflected the past week for rerouting squadrons of blackflies out of my eyes and toward Plainfield, was driving horizontal snowflakes earlier, rattling on the plastic and dinging the cheeks of anyone venturing out. The streaks of white — surreal enough in mid-May anyway — look like a Wolf Kahn watercolor, backed as they are by a flourishing abundance of swaying greens, under malevolent looking purple clouds.
Perhaps the last vestige of a wildly unpredictable winter, where the contrasts are vivid: snow whiter, trees greener and cultivated seedlings more vulnerable, as though they wandered into the wrong neighborhood on the wrong night. I put plants into the ground early the last few years, defying the odds and dodging the usual late frosts mostly because there weren’t any — taking advantage of nature’s largess. I’m thinking about the law of averages now — too late to have it matter — and whether this constitutes horticultural abuse, comparable to teaching a toddler to swim by throwing him off the Staten Island ferry.
I once discussed my cultivation consternation on an early installment of Erica Heilman’s highly acclaimed “Rumble Strip Vermont” podcast. Called the “Seventeen Dollar Tomato,” I offered a soliloquy of unlimited gardening frustrations. Almost 10 years later, I’m mortified listening, not only because I sound like a disgruntled, New York City cab driver, but because it’s all still true. While “Rumble Strip” has thrived — named the top podcast of the year by both the Atlantic and the New Yorker and earning a Peabody, perhaps the most prestigious award in broadcasting, in 2021 — my gardening skills maintain their (in)consistency.
My vegetable harvest remains mostly insignificant considering how long I’ve gardened. Occasionally, I have an extremely good year and rise to a level bordering adequate. But my dilemma is complex, guilt and shame exacerbated by my New Jersey roots. As anyone who has even a passing acquaintance with the Garden State knows for sure, the benchmark for backyard gardening success is producing a plump to bursting, inordinately tasty, redder than red, “Jersey Tomato” that with a little salt is a delicious meal in and of itself.
Add a slice or two of fresh “mutz” — mozzarella to the rubes — made daily by Fiore’s in Hoboken, an Italian deli as treasured in Turnpike Land as the “shore” or Bruce, throw on a basil leaf or two, and your taste buds take to vibrating, your eyes may even tear up as you search in vain for the appropriate, reflexive, guttural moaning, often expletive-laced, expression of way-deep, gustatory ecstasy for which intelligible words will not suffice.
The only expletive-laced expressions my tomatoes elicit from me are delivered over a wide-ranging, seemingly insurmountable series of obstacles which I have never really overcome, while coming tantalizingly close a time or two. I once grew my own seedlings, resulting in the healthiest tomato plants I’d ever grown, leafy, tall and hardy. Their only problem was remaining void of tomatoes throughout the growing season. More recently, I’ve had somewhat better success, but not without decidedly mixed results.
A couple of years ago, we tilled an area dedicated to my theoretical Jersey birthright. I heaped in mounds of compost and tended the plants with dedication and fish emulsion, watering, pruning and nurturing throughout a near-perfect summer. By early August, it was apparent this would mark a singular tomato achievement, my magnum opus. Labor Day weekend found the plants so tall and heavy with fruit that their collapsing cages needed serious reinforcement. But as Gilda Radner once famously suggested — “It’s always something.”
As the days grew shorter, more than half the crop was hardly flirting with pink, never mind red. The rest looked as if they were celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Boston. We learned, after a point, that 25 jars of green tomato salsa was less an accomplishment and more a white flag of capitulation. But we did still have more red tomatoes than usual.
They were appropriately red though — eventually — and fairly juicy so we gave the pinch of salt a shot. Then basil. Mild cheddar replaced the mutz, but it was apparent we weren’t in Hoboken anymore … puckered faces told the tale, our months-long quest for an acceptable tomato had ended in defeat. They were bitter. They didn’t taste good. But I couldn’t quite give up and consequently didn’t fail quite as miserably as envisioned. In one last fit of desperation, I went looking for the “My tomatoes suck — what should I do?” section of the web and came out of it with an alternate plan.
Gathering all the cookie sheets in the house, we sliced the tomatoes in half, slathered them with olive oil, and generously garnished with our garlic and a sampling from the herb box, slow roasted them for a couple of hours, a process that brings out the fruit’s extraordinary sweetness. Freezing the results and using them in a variety of sauces, soups, pizza toppings, offered a viable default position when the garden was uncooperative.
As I dragged the last tarps, bedsheets, giant Tupperwares, cardboard boxes and old umbrella covers off the garden, the inventory of what survived was predictably disappointing, but our work the night before paid off. It could have been worse. But the sun came out, the wind died down and things warmed up as I replaced the withered starts, offering a moment of something like satisfaction. But only a moment.
The first buzzing in my ear was a grim admonition the period of grace between the last frost and the first black fly was over, and I’d need my head net and all the expletives I could manage. It was going to be a long afternoon.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
