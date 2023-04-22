The brook that mostly whispers to me as I walk by is speaking more distinctly, suggesting I shouldn’t get too used to the sunny skies and balmy temperatures that have it running bank-full in mid-April, pouring into a series of lakes, prematurely ice-free, already harboring a pair of loons whose ancient DNA prompted showing up at precisely the right time. Several crocuses that survived the trip home from day care in a Styrofoam cup 35 years ago are poking through the quickly warming earth, resilient beyond reason. We’re in a sweet spot — a month if we’re lucky — between the last muddy quagmire and the first voracious black fly.

I pass a normally placid wetland now full of inexorably moving water like a vast, ocean-bound river with a mission to fulfill, cattails leaning into the current and several mallards in the distance, working diligently not to be swept along. A week ago, it was deep in snow destined to ride a warm, southern breeze into oblivion as wood frogs and spring peepers begin stirring and spotted salamanders risk the still-cratered backroads in search of amphibious immortality.

