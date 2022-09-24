The arrival of Ken Burns’ new PBS documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust” couldn’t be more timely, landing as it does with the country in the midst of a full frontal assault on history by conservatives intent on a fictionalized version more in line with the American exceptionalism they hold dear. This disturbing three-part series, the first episode of which aired on Sunday, will make any politically motivated whitewashing of the country’s past far more difficult, offering perhaps a viable opportunity to get it right, however challenging that may be given our ever-expanding red and blue divide.

The power of Burns’ production arises not so much from revealing anything new — we’ve heard the excerpts before — but rather than piecemeal, they’re offered sequentially, placed in a context easy to understand yet nonetheless, incredibly difficult to hear. While asking the gut-wrenching question of why we didn’t do more to help, it also offers compelling evidence that several of the initial cues driving the Nazis toward the eventual annihilation of two-thirds of Germany’s Jews, came directly from the United States.

