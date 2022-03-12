The rehabilitation of Joseph Stalin began immediately after victory in the “Great Patriotic War,” stopping the Nazis cold at Stalingrad, effectively ending the War in Europe and becoming affectionately known as “Uncle Joe,” having redeemed himself in the eyes of Russians, of whom he eradicated millions during his paranoid reign of terror during the 1930s. Other than from such luminaries as Tucker Carlson and LGBTQ-hating evangelical cultists, such revision is highly unlikely for Vladimir Putin as he bombs his way into the global infamy of mass murderers, including Pol Pot, Kim Jong Un and Mao Zedong.
Although understandable that aging Russians have fond memories of Stalin’s war exploits, a surprising number of their children and grandchildren hold him in higher regard, with approval in the 18–25 age group rising 40% during the past 15 years. His responsibility for the “great terror,” the Holodomor — a manmade famine in Ukraine and the deportation of the entire Crimean Tater community in 1944 — have all been whitewashed out of collective Russian consciousness.
Which got me thinking about my own Uncle Joe, my father’s older brother whose terror was more localized and far less lethal but nonetheless frightening to anyone in his immediate vicinity, particularly if he’d been drinking, which he had usually been. The last time I remember seeing him he may have saved my life, but more on that a bit later.
To say Uncle Joe was stocky didn’t do his appearance justice. He was somewhat short but barrel-chested, muscular forearms festooned with ink, a sailor on one and a dancing girl doing the hula with each flex of the other. Looking back, he resembled an apex predator, a cross between a mountain gorilla and a middle linebacker with mayhem written all over him. Meeting him on the street was a small adventure in itself. He would extend his yellowish hand after sticking the perennial non-filtered Camel in the corner of his mouth, greeting you with a handshake so viselike it often brought men to their knees, which he enjoyed immensely.
Our Bayonne was a mostly blue-collar enclave, a peninsula across the bay from New York, known as “The Oil City” when mid-century refineries processed crude from around the world and international freighters brought a steady stream of cargo here, as well as Brooklyn, Hoboken and just south of us to Port Elizabeth. In those years before huge container ships, which would eliminate 90% of their jobs, longshoremen — “stevedores” in local parlance — did the literal heavy lifting.
A perfect job for a pugnacious, hard-drinking, ex-Marine like my uncle, whom I envisioned having a side gig kneecapping any of those designated worthy by the local bosses of the International Longshoremen’s Association, powerful enough to cripple the region’s economy at the drop of a hat as they did in San Francisco, striking for 83 days 20 years earlier.
But the truth of the matter is that I hadn’t much contact with Joe as a kid because my mother, firmly against confrontation of any sort, thought him a bad influence on my own father, who hardly needed one, consequently limiting our social interactions with my dad’s side of the family. So sequestered were we in fact that I learned only recently that I had four cousins courtesy of my uncle when I only remembered two. What I heard whispered via rumor mill though was the stuff of buried family secrets.
Like at his daughter’s wedding when he escalated along with his consumption and he began physically threatening those around him, including his wife. But before he could dampen the festivities further, he was eventually KO’ed, by my father no less, and hefted by what must have looked like four pallbearers into the back seat of a waiting car where he was diffused like a roadside bomb. I half remember women being envious of my Aunt Jenny, who always had new furniture without realizing that another of Joe’s tendencies was to focus his anger on objects, breaking things around the house like tables, chairs or lamps.
Looking back, I’m incredulous at a part of my life that seems to have occurred in black-and-white and even then, I’m more of an observer than participant. My uncle was less an anomaly than you might imagine in a generation of men who’d seen the carnage of war close up; worked hard, mainly with their hands, and unapologetically drank shots of whiskey with beer chasers.
The last time I saw my Uncle Joe was in Brothers Tavern, decent sandwiches and individual pizzas we called “bar pies.” Like a lot of joints, the place operated in a kind of perpetual twilight, curtains drawn so if you happened to be there in the afternoon, each time the door opened, the flash was like a scene out of “Close Encounters.” I was in college, there with a friend to ease the munchies when a dude across the oval-shaped bar started on my shoulder-length hair with the usual “Are you a girl?” and other brilliant insults. Loquacious when half-baked, I gave as good as I got until my suggestion that “I looked like Jesus” launched him in my direction.
He only made it a couple of steps before Joe, hunched over and unrecognizable until then, clotheslined him with a beefy forearm across the Adam’s apple, dropping the dude like a hefty bag of seasoned compost, growling “That’s my nephew.” I almost made the mistake of shaking his hand, but buying the next round in gratitude was all that was necessary.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
