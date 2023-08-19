The images of Maui people fleeing toward the safety of the ocean as an apocalyptic, hurricane-driven firestorm bears down, unfolds like a horror movie as it becomes clear that losing a step or two might be the difference between life and agonizing death. By all accounts, this wildfire exploded like a bomb, speeding through Lahaina without warning — another vengeful environmental revolt, the latest in a series of climate hellscapes heralding the arrival of this week’s new normal.

As the death toll exceeded 100 on Wednesday, and over 1,000 unaccounted for, officials expected the number to rise significantly as the grim task of sifting through tons of debris, much of it reduced to ash, searching for remains dragged slowly on. The recovery is tediously prolonged, becoming painfully apparent the same blast furnace heat that melted steel reduced bodies to brittle shells, so fragile they easily crumble, or even wisps of powder scattered ritualistically over the places they loved by Pacific breezes, as they might have been by distraught loved ones.