As if we needed another shadow obscuring the dwindling light of early autumn, we learned last weekend that within two hours of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — circling like a vulture — pledged that he, Donald Trump and their GOP Senate colleagues, would celebrate Halloween by dancing on her grave. As revolting as that might be, try digesting this: There is virtual certainty the vile predator, seen on video boasting of his serial sexual assaults of women, may now have the opportunity to tarnish the legacy of as beloved a feminist icon as has ever graced the high court.
Her proposed replacement will almost certainly receive an upper chamber vote, a departure from 2016, when McConnell blocked Barack Obama’s appointment of Merrick Garland to the court, ostensibly to give voters a chance to weigh in because it was “too close” to the presidential election. Although such thoughts as deferring to the electorate are preposterous now, with a Republican in the White House, we should keep in mind that any declaration of the GOP caring what voters think is purely fictional and always has been.
What voters think, feel, believe or want is completely immaterial to conservatives, clearly demonstrated by their ongoing effort to limit voting and willingness to sow doubt about the electoral process, in general. In recent years, Republicans have only considered elections legitimate if they win, laying the groundwork not only for litigation but also for Trump to take their completely bogus allegations to new and even more dangerous heights, none more so than his apparent belief that a packed court will affirm his election on the night of Nov. 3, whether or not he actually wins.
Not only has the GOP created the fertile ground from which this noxious weed of a president sprang, but their cultivation over the past four years through the Mueller report and impeachment process, has provided him with the perception of invincibility. And why not? Considering Republicans maintain iron-fisted control while representing more than 15 million fewer voters than Democrats, absolutely none of Trump’s behaviors has yielded either consequence or accountability. Perhaps this Election Day will finally transform his Teflon into Velcro.
As grotesque as it is that this particular president will likely replace Ginsburg, what’s worse is that his justice of choice is anticipated to take a legal scalpel to much of what she accomplished in her storied career, most notably chipping away at Roe v. Wade, a woman’s right to choose, but not limited by any means to the abortion issue. By tipping SCOTUS to the 6-3 conservative majority, Republicans have lusted over for years, birth control access via Obamacare may also be in serious trouble as will other gender equity issues, voting rights and LBGTQ marriage equality and workplace protections.
Although it’s bewildering that it’s never happened before, it is completely fitting and in character for Ginsburg to become the first woman in history to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol this week, a tribute reserved for the most distinguished government officials and military officers. Several days prior to that, RBG made her final trip to the Supreme Court as more than 100 of her former clerks awaited her casket on the steps in a moving demonstration of their profound gratitude for having begun their tenure as “young, inexperienced lawyers ... emerging with unparalleled legal credentials that will mark their résumés for a lifetime — Supreme Court Clerk,” according to a CNN report.
Trump, who suggested Americans mainline disinfectant as part of his catastrophic response to COVID-19 — the death toll of which just surpassed 200,000, once tweeted of Ginsburg that “her mind was shot” after she had the temerity to describe him as a “faker.” But while the president lazily watches hours of television on a daily basis, RBG’s perseverance was near mythical, working and speaking through several bouts of cancer treatments, refusing to cancel commitments because of her health problems. In 2009, after her second cancer diagnosis, when she was the only woman on the court, she kept to her schedule because “I wanted people to see the Supreme Court wasn’t all male.”
The travesty in all this, apart from McConnell and the GOP’s completely unsurprising duplicity, remains that this president, at this moment in time, will replace a woman whose entire life has been marked by the kind of selfless devotion to others that Donald Trump wouldn’t understand if it bit him on his ample posterior. Remember, corroborated by multiple news agencies, according to several military leaders, Donald Trump doesn’t understand sacrifice or doing anything for anyone else without asking “What’s in it for me?”
Fallen soldiers are “suckers” or “losers.” Contrast that with what RBG told Stanford students a couple of years ago: “A successful life is distinct from a profound and vital one. ... To put it simply, it means doing something outside yourself ... something to repair tears in your community, something to make life a little better for people less fortunate than yourself ... that’s what I think a meaningful life is. One lives not just for one’s self but for one’s community.”
However upset we might be at the implications of Ginsburg’s death, and what the future holds, we would do well to remember her own words: “Anger, resentment, envy and self pity are wasteful reactions. They greatly drain one’s time. They sap energy better devoted to productive endeavors.”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
