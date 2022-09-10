There was a time not all that long ago, although it does feel like a generation past, when a public figure made a mistake with facts, came off less than respectful or resorted to negativity, an apology was expected and usually delivered. “Doubling down” was limited to Vegas blackjack tables, nearly unheard of in polite company or the daily exhortations of those finding themselves in the upper echelons of the social order. Coming off like an ignorant thug was left to those lacking a cultural pedigree.

You may have noticed in the last six years or so our discourse, especially political, has degenerated to the point where every exchange sounds like a debate on metaphysics between longshoremen and the cast of “Tiger King.” Let’s face it, the voting public is unlikely to learn anything from candidates essentially yelling “shut up” … ”No, you shut up.” And frankly, it’s a stretch at this point that voters are even interested in knowing anything other than what they think they already know. Whether it’s true seems immaterial, as long as it stings the enemy.

