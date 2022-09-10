There was a time not all that long ago, although it does feel like a generation past, when a public figure made a mistake with facts, came off less than respectful or resorted to negativity, an apology was expected and usually delivered. “Doubling down” was limited to Vegas blackjack tables, nearly unheard of in polite company or the daily exhortations of those finding themselves in the upper echelons of the social order. Coming off like an ignorant thug was left to those lacking a cultural pedigree.
You may have noticed in the last six years or so our discourse, especially political, has degenerated to the point where every exchange sounds like a debate on metaphysics between longshoremen and the cast of “Tiger King.” Let’s face it, the voting public is unlikely to learn anything from candidates essentially yelling “shut up” … ”No, you shut up.” And frankly, it’s a stretch at this point that voters are even interested in knowing anything other than what they think they already know. Whether it’s true seems immaterial, as long as it stings the enemy.
As obnoxious as our elected officials and the numerous wannabes have become, not much seems to stick. From POTUS emeritus on down to the lowliest MAGA misfit trying to infiltrate the local school board to ban “Moby Dick” because they think it’s pornography, every ridiculous utterance is all but forgotten, usually replaced by something worse before the next news cycle but with little or no cumulative impact. What gives? How do they get away with it?
Psychology and brain research provide a glimmer of insight. Our brains, more specifically, our working or short-term memory, can hold only a certain number of items at a given time: information we can pay attention to or manipulate. Though there are variations, according to livescience.com, it’s generally believed the average person can store only three or four items in their conscious mind simultaneously.
This doesn’t mean the learning we’ve experienced over time and forgotten is necessarily gone, it’s still in there but is just not so easily accessible. And it appears that’s exactly where a lot of people would prefer it remain — buried, especially when it comes to politics. But as we dismiss absurdity after absurdity, deeming them inconsequential, we may eventually be surprised to find them clinging to our posterior like a Rottweiler.
You may not recall that the underpinning of 45’s quest for the White House and subsequent, unlikely ascension to the most powerful position on the planet was the vile, racist insinuation that Barack Obama was a madrassa-educated, Kenyan-born Muslim who might just be a sleeper cell terrorist. However preposterous the assertion, it managed to get legs, pumped relentlessly by Fox miscreants like Lou Dobbs, but mostly dismissed as the ravings of a B-list blowhard right up until his jaw-dropping inauguration speech highlighting “American carnage.” Most of us probably don’t remember that either.
In the ensuing five-plus years, Republicans, enthralled by his incoherent message or terrified of the vindictive nature of his malignant narcissism, have not only embraced his infinite deceptions; capitulated to his unhinged tantrums; and endorsed the “Big Lie” as fact; but followed his rhetorical lead, weaving idiotic fantasies of their own, distorting American politics perhaps forever. We’ve gotten to the point where Republicans just say things — any things — with no regard whatever for truth or accuracy, slandering opponents so consistently that like Dear Leader’s 30,000 documented lies, their numerous falsehoods defy human memory and consequently, go unchallenged.
Although GOP politicians saying idiotic or awful things has exponentially increased these last few months in anticipation of the midterms coming up in November, particularly in light of their previously sure-thing of easily regaining congressional majorities no longer a lock. These shifting polls are mostly based on their having nominated a slate of candidates who, Eugene Robinson, writing in the Washington Post, has described as in a competition “for the title of most incompetent, least electable.”
Depending on how thorough an exploration you want to take into the archives of conservative bloviation, it’s shocking what you’ll find, especially considering much of it was dispensed without a shred of accountability or consequence. Maybe we’re bored or tired; quite possibly we’re afraid; or perhaps we already have the requisite three or four items clogging our consciousness; but whatever the reason, far-right politicians are, as Steve Bannon might say, “Flooding the zone with bull—.”
Last weekend for instance, the party leader again channeled Joseph Stalin at a Pennsylvania rally, calling President Joseph Biden an “Enemy of the State,” an invective usually reserved for the free press. Stumping for fellow grifter and con artist Mehmet Oz, the former president accused Oz’s opponent John Fetterman of supporting “taxpayer funded drug dens” and “decriminalizing heroin, cocaine, crystal meth and ultra-lethal fentanyl,” adding, “By the way, he takes them himself.” Immediately after asking yourself “On WTF planet is this OK?” you realize, of course, it’s this one, courtesy of this guy.
And since the FBI search of Mar-A-Lago, Republicans are trying to capitalize, defending POTUS Emeritus while escalating what was already violent and potentially dangerous rhetoric against the justice system. “The party that once stood staunchly for law-and-order” according to National Public Radio, “has dramatically reversed course, stirring up opposition to the FBI and tapping into political grievances and conspiracy theories.”
How dangerous is this? Is democracy itself in peril?
Again, from NPR: “One Republican, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, a former FBI agent, called on lawmakers to “cool it” telling reporters, “I don’t think any of this is OK,” pointing out that “no one’s ever going to beat America from the outside, ever, the only way to beat the world’s greatest democracy is from within — turning American on American.”
Which unfortunately is well underway.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
