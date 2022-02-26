The United States once had a hard and fast rule that we would not negotiate with terrorists. Good people have lost their lives over that policy, with ghastly online videos documenting journalists, soldiers and even civilians in the wrong place at the wrong time, beheaded by religious fanatics. This raises a question that none of the right people appear to be asking: What will “diplomacy” look like with Vladimir Putin, who finally ordered soldiers into eastern portions of Ukraine on Monday after weeks of military buildup along the border?
While Moscow’s incursion is disturbing enough by any measure, the implementation of raw power to force a neighboring country to cede territory is beyond the pale. Mr. Putin’s belligerence is precisely the opposite of what a pandemic-wracked and vulnerable world needs right now and should be unequivocally condemned and severely punished. The United States and its European allies should ensure the Russian strongman gains absolutely nothing for his adventurism but global disdain and expulsion from the civilized world community until he reverses course.
A former KBG intelligence officer, Putin is an all-around bad guy, but world politics has become a far more complicated sphere these past few years as the foreign relations deck is again reshuffled. Since any military intervention would likely lead to an avoidable bloodbath, the Russian president is counting on no large-scale, armed resistance either from Ukraine or NATO, perhaps believing he can withstand whatever sanctions are imposed.
And while the notion of unified denunciation might be likely among European allies, the entire situation is rife with disturbing contradictions and strange ironies. We lecture Putin and express our outrage over his manufactured pretext for war, suggesting “genocide” in Donbas, in Ukraine’s eastern territories, but we blithely put aside our own historical sleight of hand, criticizing Russia for doing exactly what we did to initiate years of war in Iraq and Vietnam.
When George W. Bush, in his 2003 State of the Union Address, said Saddam Hussein had sought “significant quantities of uranium in Africa,” it set in motion a march toward the invasion of Iraq, widely rejected by the international community. Along with the bogus assertion Hussein was connected to the events of 9/11, years of conflict in Iraq eroded United States’ standing in the world and destabilized the Middle East. No such connection was ever discovered, no weapons of mass destruction were ever found; and the neocon mission of a democratic, capitalist Iraq was never accomplished.
In 1964, a skirmish off the coast of Vietnam between Navy destroyers and North Vietnamese patrol boats, which may not have happened at all according to subsequent intelligence reports, nevertheless kicked off the Tonkin Gulf Resolution, paving the way for boots-on-the-ground military intervention that lasted years, involving millions of American troops, 58,000 of whom came home in body bags.
We should certainly remain aware of our own shaky history, employing false pretenses to start wars, but remain undeterred from joining with our allies in pulling every lever at our disposal to avert a military conflict in Europe that would threaten thousands of souls while crashing global markets, sending prices soaring on consumer goods and tweaking inflation to even higher levels. The imposition of Russian sanctions has already begun with President Joe Biden collaborating with world leaders in an all-out effort to avert warfare.
Although the mission is clear to the rest of the world, the toxic political situation in this country has the Republican Party perceiving every crisis as an opportunity to score points against the current administration and curry favor with the former president, who hovers over the GOP like a dark, threatening cloud. His appalling praise of Putin’s “genius” earlier this week for “declaring a big portion of Ukraine independent … How smart is that?” had conservatives and their media shills falling over each other in another grotesque display of their indifference to reality.
Keep in mind this is the party that has been staunchly anti-communist for the past 75 years, citing Ronald Reagan’s “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall” speech as reverentially as though a prayer, marking victory in the Cold War. Republicans have, in fact, hated Russia every bit as much as they despise accurate depictions of historical racism, a woman’s right to choose, sane gun restrictions, LGBTQ rights, COVID precautions, affirmative action and objective journalism.
So, it is somewhat shocking the GOP is suddenly dancing the sycophantic mambo around all-things Putin. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, defends the Russian autocrat, suggesting the more fearful despot is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; when Biden announced initial sanctions, House Republicans tweeted “This is what weakness on the world stage looks like,” drawing rebukes from even fellow-Republicans; and of course, the groveling POTUS Emeritus whining if he were in charge, this never would have happened, as though we’ve forgotten his main interaction with his Russian counterpart was genuflecting in either fear or gratitude.
By midweek, Russia was escalating its incursion into Ukraine’s eastern territories, seemingly justified by Putin’s absurd designation of those areas as “independent,” a transparent subterfuge to place them under Putin’s “protection,” much like a small business strong-armed by the Mafia. What happens next is vitally important, with long-range implications for the entire world. By any measure, military threats to cow a vulnerable neighbor into ceding territory is terrorism at its worst.
While not negotiating with terrorists is a perfectly understandable policy because it might easily encourage other bad actors to do similar, with Vladimir Putin, there seems no viable alternative, intent as he appears to use Joseph Stalin’s playbook. According to former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, he is making a big mistake: “Instead of paving Russia’s path to greatness, invading Ukraine will ensure Mr. Putin’s infamy by leaving his country diplomatically isolated, economically crippled and strategically vulnerable in the face of a stronger, more united Western alliance.”
Let’s hope so.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.