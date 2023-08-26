Note: Since this is being written before the actual debate takes place, my vivid imagination will carry us forward as I explore a bevy of already-also-ran Republicans fighting among themselves in a hotly contested quest to be vice president. Except Mike Pence. I have absolutely no idea why he’s showing up. However, I will do my best to outline the future, which as you read this, will seem like the past.

New Jersey’s exploration into legalizing human composting this week sounds pretty redundant to a native son, especially considering the Garden State’s mobsters’ penchant for dumping deceased adversaries in the Meadowlands, even as the state’s most bombastic export took to the debate stage Wednesday snarling like a blitzing linebacker. But the prey he sought to dismember, the GOP quarterback-in-waiting, scrambled just out of reach, into a friendlier venue and a different sport, whiffing at gently tossed softballs by noted frenemy Tucker Carlson.