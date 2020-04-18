At first glance it is difficult to see what Neil Postman, Thomas Crapper and Ernest Hemingway have in common. It’s a further stretch to understand why it might be pertinent to viewing a taxpayer funded, campaign commercial disguised as a White House pandemic briefing. Bear with me, the route is circuitous. Some assembly may be required and, hopefully, your patience will be justified.
Let’s start at the beginning. A British businessman and plumber, Crapper founded a “sanitary equipment company” in 1880 London and is widely considered the architect of the first flush toilet, not to mention the enduring euphemism for solid bodily waste. Crap crept into our vernacular when soldiers returning from England after World War One had utilized the “crapper” and brought the contraction thereof home with them along with German bayonets and the Spanish flu, but that’s another story.
Although there is some skepticism regarding Crapper’s “invention,” some attribute it to John Harrington in 1596, there is no dispute regarding his popularizing the device and exponentially improving Victorian sanitary conditions, becoming a “lavatory legend,” celebrated each Jan. 27 — Thomas Crapper Day — in the UK. The rumor that subscriptions of National Geographic increased markedly is unfounded, but the Crapper name still graces manhole covers in Westminster Abbey.
I encountered Neil Postman in the early 1970s when he was an author, cultural critic and professor of communication at New York University, who founded a graduate program in media ecology, my chosen major at a college across the river in Jersey City, orchestrated by a Postman friend and former colleague intent on spreading the media gospel into the provinces. Although I had not the foggiest notion of becoming a teacher, Postman’s book “Teaching as a Subversive Activity,” intrigued me enough with its student-centered thesis and the premise (revolutionary to a survivor of 12 years as a Catholic) that school should be interesting and inquiry encouraged.
The relationship between our esteemed mentors found some of us, the first cohort of media majors at New Jersey City University, attending some of Postman’s lectures, engaging in smaller group discussions and even socializing from time to time. His media criticism was prescient, coming as it did in what might be considered the dark ages, well before media, particularly social media, controlled our very lives, exactly as he warned it would without fully realizing how pervasive it would become.
But even without the massive proliferation of cable, years before the internet and with only three major television networks, Postman saw the embedded BS in it all, advising the utilization of our own “crap detectors” in assessing the true meaning of electronic communication and especially having kids learn what’s fake, lamenting school curricula that didn’t even touch on the matter at that time. Nearly a decade later, against all odds, I found myself standing in front of a classroom full of high school journalism students, trying to ward off the abject terror of the moment by riffing on crap detection as a vital pillar of investigative reporting.
One of the profound gratifications of spending the next 35 years in education was collaborating with countless talented, dedicated teachers, helping adolescents and teens discern the sometimes purposeful conflation of fact, fiction, opinion and pure fantasy in the minefield of media they encounter in their daily lives. I wonder if those first journalism students, now well into middle age, remember anything I passed along in the embryonic stage of my career; how much time they spend evaluating what they see; or If their crap detectors have been relegated to storage for decades.
You might by now be wondering where Hemingway fits into all of this, and rightfully so. In the mid-1950s, having just won the Nobel Prize for literature, he agreed to a somewhat rare interview, holding court on what it takes to be a writer of his stature, explaining that one of the tools he relied on, which he thought every writer should possess was “A built-in, automatic crap detector.” Hard to argue with Hemingway, but watching my heady, one degree of separation from the term’s progenitor evaporate like a spilled martini was a bit of a downer.
All of which albeit somewhat belatedly, gets us to the squalid point of this exercise: the necessity of implementing crap detection principals in the quest for meaning in the daily kabuki theater masquerading as COVID-19 briefings, dominated by the man masquerading as president. If you find it difficult to imagine this administration screwing up the pandemic response worse than they already have, you’ve not been paying attention. This is basic. Crap Detection 101.
None of this is about you or me. None of this is about the country. None of this is about the virus. None of this is about helping anyone except a floundering, completely out-of-his-depth president seeking a re-election that would be more catastrophic than any pandemic. His willingness to delay financial help to struggling Americans so his name can be added to the checks they receive says it all. As the walls close in and his serious emotional deficiency becomes more apparent every day, this man is bent on ignoring medicine, science and reality, barreling headlong in the vague direction of “Open for Business,” risking lives by doing too much too soon, just as he did by doing too little, too late.
In a word: Crap.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
