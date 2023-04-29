As New York City appointed its first ever “Rat Czar,” or more formally, Director of Rodent Mitigation, far to the south, in the steamy jungles of Orlando, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has gone to battle with a smaller but no less formidably adversarial vermin: Mickey Mouse. Though never accused of terrorizing anyone — according to research — by bobbing unexpectedly to the surface of their toilet as his urban cousins have been known to do, Walt Disney’s most recognizable creation sent The Guv into such paroxysms of pearl clutching he threatened the popular theme park with a prison next door.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has professed to “hate rats,” which is pretty much an essential prerequisite for New Yorkers as an estimated two million of the revolting commode crashers share the streets, sidewalks, basements, parks, subways and restaurant dumpsters with creeped out urbanites. When “pizza rat,” a short video clip of an especially scuzzy looking rodent dragging a cheesy slice down the subway steps, went viral in 2015, it garnered a gazillion views, joining the city’s other legendary midnight ramblers: taco squirrel, avocado rat and cigarette cockroach. Don’t ask.
While Manhattanite misgivings regarding rodentia in their midst are understandable, DeSantis’ problem with Mickey and presumably, Minnie, is a petty at best response to Disney’s vocal opposition to the governor’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, limiting classroom discussion of sexuality, particularly LGBTQ issues, designed to placate the Sunshine State’s homophobic Christian community. Mainstream Republicans — however many remain — are having issues with DeSantis’ “flouting traditional conservative values,” going after the state’s largest private employer and mighty contributor to the overall tax base.
Former governor of New Jersey and possible 2024 candidate, Chris Christie, said recently he didn’t think DeSantis was conservative at all based on his actions toward Disney, adding “Where are we headed now that, if you express disagreement in this country, the government is going to punish you? I always thought that’s what liberals did and now all of a sudden here we are participating in this with a Republican governor.”
DeSantis’ successful first term and subsequent 19-point reelection margin were predicated to a certain extent on his crafting a “populist identity based on the letting people do what they want,” according to political columnist Jonathan Chait, writing in The New York Times. Citing the governor’s obsession with “uprooting progressive ideology from every aspect of their lives, from the schools, to the beer they drink, to the cartoons their children watch,” Chait suggests “In the minds of DeSantis and his most ardent followers, he is pursuing a historically necessary struggle.”
“Necessary” is debatable, especially considering much of the struggle stems from a toxic stew of the governor’s inflated self-image, inability to handle any criticism whatever, and apparent difficulty playing nice with anyone, including wealthy donors, much to the dismay of potential supporters.
And then there’s the mouse.
The Disney Corp. went so far as to double-tweak the infinitely thin-skinned governor, not only criticizing his discriminatory law but thwarting his subsequent takeover attempt, preempting his installation of handpicked board of directors with a last-minute deal with the outgoing board, rendering his attempts impotent. Even as evidence points to DeSantis’ continued focus on punishing Disney detrimental to his political standing, including a struggle to attract endorsements, in a move termed unconstitutional by Democrats, the state GOP introduced a measure that would provide retroactive power to nullify the agreement.
It’s no wonder conservative donors have questions for the governor, whose once Svengali-like hold over the party seems to be slipping considerably — several Florida legislators have already endorsed the former president for 2024 — as it becomes clear his positions are in sharp contrast to what the majority of Americans want. How traditionally “conservative” is it, for instance, to raise corporate taxes? Or even build low-income housing? Both of which the new Disney board is threatening, along with the prison adjacent to the theme park.
While the rest of the GOP does a postmortem on the downside of having seriously miscalculated the impact of their staunch anti-abortion stance on the disconcerting midterm results, DeSantis was signing a law banning abortion after six weeks, before most women even know they’re pregnant. But while Republicans may be disappointed by the governor’s stumbling out of the gate, they shouldn’t be very surprised. His arrogance has rendered him tone-deaf almost from the beginning of his less-than-subtle authoritarian quest for power.
It’s almost as though he doesn’t realize anyone’s watching — lashing out at mask-wearing high schoolers for tarnishing a photo op; weakening Florida’s gun laws by pushing permit-less carry while prohibiting guns at his campaign rallies; encouraging parental involvement in education, but only for parents who are already on board with book bans, propagandized curriculum and raging over trans kids as a threat to others; and sharing a not-ready-for-prime-time take on foreign policy with the notion Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine is “a territorial dispute.”
It’s becoming clear what plays in Florida doesn’t export well and despite the governor’s reelection margin, an increasing number of Floridians are feeling the state’s hard-right turn on cultural issues is a byproduct of DeSantis’ presidential aspirations, and they don’t especially like being shuffled to the margins as he grazes greener pastures. And while he thumped Democrat Charlie Crist in November, he’s currently being out-polled by Mickey and Company by 20 percentage points.
Florida, suggests DeSantis, is “a refuge of sanity when the world has lost its mind” … the place where it’s illegal to sing in public in swimwear; boasting the world’s longest sidewalk; with alligators, crocodiles and Burmese pythons; where you may need a license to skateboard; but you can always participate in the annual Mullet Toss, where dead fish are thrown over the Alabama border. Sanity is a relative thing.
One of the governor’s favorite mantras is his state is “Where woke goes to die,” unaware perhaps that Florida is a place where half the country goes to die. Whether that’s true for political careers remains to be seen.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.