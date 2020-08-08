The stirring tributes delivered by former presidents Bush, Clinton and Obama at the funeral of Rep. John Lewis, a near mythic figure of the Civil Rights Movement, were heartbreaking reminders of the attributes we’ve come to expect from America’s leaders.
Whether you beamed with pride or raged in anger over their politics or the decisions they made, one thing was perfectly clear, especially in retrospect: Each in his own way served the country rather than expecting the country to serve him.
As Lewis was being eulogized, Donald Trump, the hopefully soon-to-be-former president, was lamenting, “no one likes me,” offering several tone-deaf initiatives that pretty much sum up why. Mostly written off as attention-seeking devices, which the president habitually creates, notwithstanding the life status of the perceived competition (see John McCain), he thought the occasion of Lewis’ final journey an excellent time to dredge up racial animosity and muse over the startling possibility of postponing the November election.
POTUS’ anything-but-the-pandemic agenda included his own twisted twist of Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty” wherein, rather than government resources protecting the poor, he instead will protect suburbanites from the poor. Tweeting, “I’m happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood.” It was a Karl Rove-worthy dog whistle meant to arouse the Sons of the Confederacy that constitute today’s Republican Party.
In May, Rove termed a Barack Obama commencement address a political “drive-by shooting.” He has been at this game for decades but is only the tip of a GOP iceberg that has maintained power in part by poisoning race relations since the late Lee Atwater, campaign strategist extraordinaire, replaced the N-word with the “southern strategy,” which is remarkably still alive and well.
Largely catering to the usual evangelicals and Southern Fried Dingbats, today’s Republican Party would be considered inclusive if equal opportunity bigotry is your cup of moonshine. In addition to their traditional racism, the party can count sexism, homophobia, antisemitism and Islamophobia among the planks shoring up their far-right-leaning platform. What continues to amaze is their casual facility for the kind of utter outrage that would leave a normal person’s mouth hanging open.
GOP Sen. Tom Cotton, of Arkansas, as part of an ongoing effort to undermine schools from teaching the 1619 project, a New York Times venture that addresses history beginning with the first year slave ships arrived in America, described slavery as a “necessary evil,” as per the founding fathers. Cotton was universally excoriated, while attribution of this precise phrase was questioned by historians who suggested some founders may have believed slavery to be “necessary” while others thought it simply evil. Cotton claimed his remarks were taken out of context.
Georgia’s Republican Sen. David Perdue, perhaps as a nod to the intelligence of his constituents, cut right to the anti-Semitic chase, skipping over the more nuanced “globalists,” “moneyed interests” and even “Manhattan values,” landing firmly on the easier to grasp, ancient trope of the “big-nosed Jew.” In an ad he was later forced to take down, Perdue’s team pictured his opponent Jon Ossoff along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Shumer — also Jewish — above a headline reading, “Democrats are trying to buy Georgia.” Ossoff’s nose was digitally altered to appear larger than in the original photo — an “unintentional” error according to a campaign representative.
Up north, in South Carolina, there was nothing unintentional about the Lindsey Graham campaign’s darkening the skin of his African-American competition Jamie Harrison in a Facebook ad, chalking it up to “artistic effect,” citing the same process was used on Graham, who remained conspicuously white. A Harrison campaign surrogate, state representative JA Moore, found the ad “disgusting ... the kind of politics the Republican Party has been practicing for years,” pointing out it was Graham the voters were having a difficult time recognizing: “He’s not the same person that was originally elected 20 years ago. He’s now a bought and paid for politician focused on his own personal gain.”
North Dakota’s state GOP platform is so virulently anti-LGBTQ that it may rise to the level of a hate crime. It’s so bad no one will even admit to writing it, even though hundreds of Republican officials approved language malicious and idiotic, calling queer people “unhealthy and dangerous ... manipulative to children and voyeurs who wish to prey upon members of the opposite sex.”
The president himself weighed in during a far-ranging Axios interview earlier this week that was termed “full-blown lunacy” on Twitter as he (again) claimed having done more for the Black community than any president except (possibly) Lincoln. Asked about Rep. John Lewis’s legacy, he was as helpless as a werewolf under a full moon, going full narcissist, totally incapable of even tacit acknowledgment: “I can’t say one way or another ... He didn’t attend my inauguration. He should have.” Right now, the majority of Americans think you shouldn’t have either.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.