“You won’t have a name when you ride the big airplane, all they will call you will be deportee” — Woody Guthrie.
It’s amazing how the overabundance of media platforms regularly roll out the shiny objects, and we respond like stoners at a midnight diner, staring at the grill, will broken, anxious to ingest almost anything. The old journalistic saw “If it bleeds, it leads” played out in prime time last week as several adventurers learned too late that all the money in the world is an insufficient antidote to your own outsized illusions of invulnerability.
Most of us were fixated on the unfolding drama in the North Atlantic but remained unaware of a far worse human tragedy in Greece where over 100 migrants were dead and hundreds of others missing and presumed so after a ship — their hopeful ticket to a better life — capsized in the Mediterranean, spilling them into the sea or trapping them within the hull as the vessel sank beneath the waves. All of the dead paid a tidy sum to wind up in a watery grave: millions were a trifle for the well heeled; the asylum seekers paid far less, but it was likely their life savings.
Even a cursory glance at these incidents reveals an extraordinary contrast in the resources devoted to each, particularly in light of the number of victims: five in one case and many hundreds in the other. We already know which got the bulk of the media attention, and it’s also unsurprising that the doomed submersible garnered most of the rescue effort, however futile it seemed from the beginning, but a full accounting is an illuminating and shameful indictment of first world preoccupations.
Late last week after a Coast Guard official announced that all aboard the Ocean Gate submersible were gone, victims of a catastrophic implosion, capping what can only be described as a ‘media frenzy,’ MSNBC scorned the wall-to-wall coverage as “breathless reporting, dire commentary from search and rescue experts, hourly updates, livestreams, push notifications and more.” It was inescapable even if you tried, as cable news remained “fixated on the ‘race against the clock’ operation to save the adventurers,” calling the entire ritual the “tabloidification” of American news.
As the circus churned along, galvanized viewers were treated to an appalling spectacle, worthy of reality television, complete with one network’s “countdown clock” — essentially a death watch — ticking away the hours until the five occupants would run out of oxygen and die. But before that inevitability, a worldwide collection of private companies, government agencies and a military flotilla explored the ocean’s surface, the sea floor and everywhere in-between for any sign of life. In the Mediterranean, the Greek Coast Guard did little to intervene until it was too late, issuing no distress calls until the trawler foundered and men, women and children were tossed into the sea.
One irony playing out during this drama illustrates perfectly how nameless, faceless and eventually stateless people become expendable in the eyes of the world while some of their fabulously wealthy countrymen are celebrated, able to do whatever they wish. While hundreds of Pakistanis drowned in the Mediterranean, fleeing a country mired in the kind of socioeconomic disparity that finds the top 1% holding five times more wealth than the bottom 50%, a select few find themselves facing a similar, untimely end, they just take an entirely different route to get there.
Extreme poverty in Pakistan leads directly to other, often insurmountable problems such as child labor, rampant crime and violence, enormous public health issues and a vast network of corruption redirecting aid destined for poverty programs to the wealthy. Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, never had to worry about any of that, coming from one of the country’s wealthiest families with enough disposable income to drop $500K on sightseeing on the bottom of the ocean to view wreckage of RMS Titanic.
While there’s nothing wrong with being wealthy and there isn’t a suggestion Dawood was anything but a decent man, it still feels unseemly that the world knows more about him than all of the hundreds who disappeared off Greece combined. In a glowing New York Times obituary, we learned of his education abroad, love of travel and penchant for science fiction, including the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, serving as a trustee of the SETI Institute, an organization engaged in space exploration.
As details of the submersible’s plight unspooled, media of every stripe collaborated to weave a dramatic odyssey with all the life-hanging-in-the-balance suspense of a carefully detailed, made-for-Netflix movie. News anchors lost their minds, interviewing as many celebrities, like “Titanic” movie director James Cameron, as oceanographers or maritime experts, adding even more to the theatricality.
Coverage of the disaster in Europe — what there was of it — had no such urgency, damning testimony to just how routine hundreds of disenfranchised souls drowning at sea, murdered by radical militias or regularly starving to death, has become.
There’s speculation that the public’s fascination with catastrophe is predicated on how many are at risk: the fewer people involved, the easier it is to relate. With larger numbers, individuality gets lost. Tim Recuber, a professor of sociology at Smith College who studies mass media, suggests that wealth plays a key role too: “We’re able to learn who these people are because of who they are … They’re wealthy and they have access to the press. Divisions of race and national identity matter in terms of who gets empathized with.”
Although we’re drawn to risk takers, often living vicariously through their exploits, the pandemic, economic issues, mass shootings, drug abuse and climate change leave us more inclined to wall ourselves off, frequently inured even to the plight of our neighbors. “Compassion fatigue” they call it. But regrettably, as our own emotional state becomes more of a priority, the terrible daily risks facing people thousands of miles away progressively fade into the background.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.