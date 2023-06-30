Titanic Tourist Sub Why It Resonated

Survivors of a shipwreck sleep at a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers southwest of Athens, on June 14. The saga of a lost submersible that had gone into the depths of the ocean to see the Titanic wreckage rippled across the national and global conversation. But a far bigger disaster days earlier, the wrecking of a ship off Greece filled with migrants, didn’t become a moment-by-moment worldwide focus in anywhere near the same way

 Thanassis Stavrakis/ AP FILE PHOTO

“You won’t have a name when you ride the big airplane, all they will call you will be deportee” — Woody Guthrie.

It’s amazing how the overabundance of media platforms regularly roll out the shiny objects, and we respond like stoners at a midnight diner, staring at the grill, will broken, anxious to ingest almost anything. The old journalistic saw “If it bleeds, it leads” played out in prime time last week as several adventurers learned too late that all the money in the world is an insufficient antidote to your own outsized illusions of invulnerability.