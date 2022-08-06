There’s a scene in Elia Kazan’s classic masterpiece “On the Waterfront” in which union boss Johnny Friendly, played by Lee J. Cobb, enraged that one of his toadies might have skimmed 50 bucks off his honorarium, leans him over a pool table, repeatedly backhands him and rips through his pockets with cash flying everywhere to the growled refrain: “Gimme, gimme, gimme.” This encounter is capitalism to its core: The hapless little guy trying to make ends meet, always at the mercy of the boss and his ever-present sycophants, enablers and goons.

This happens to all of us daily in numerous situations but, thanks to Madison Avenue and decades of cagey marketing, we sheepishly accept it as standard operating procedure, seldom realizing it’s happening until after we’re effectively fleeced and frequently enough, not even then. This arrangement works extremely well for corporations, but as you can imagine, less well for average Joes. We’ve become so familiar with everything in our culture being monetized, we hardly notice how often the corporate Johnny Friendlies are shaking us down over that pool table.

