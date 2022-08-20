In our various pilgrimages to Montana much of the focus is fishing for trout under the expertise of our son, Sam, who’s been guiding these parts for more than a decade and appears to have at least a passing acquaintance with every rainbow, brown and cutthroat that make rivers like the Bitterroot and Blackfoot legendary — a fly-fishing mecca for anglers from around the world. As we load the drift boat in an early morning chill destined to become a blistering afternoon, my sights are set on a far more ambitious quarry than any of my Vermont river ventures where my strictly wade-fishing covers a lot less territory.

The boat is a transcendence from the dings of arthritis, exacerbated by swift flowing water, steep, muddy banks and slippery boulders populating river bottoms with an aging river geek’s obstacle course of painful possibility. I know for many others each of our floats would be a lifelong dream come true and I’m humbled I get to do this frequently enough to have the memories feed my soul throughout the off-season.

