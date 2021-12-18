The primary thing about what the techie was telling me concerning the upgrade my several-years-old desktop computer might need to keep it running with the wolves, or at least within hailing distance of the 21st century, was that I didn’t really understand much of what he was saying beyond “Are you Walt?” My affirmative response was the only answer I had any confidence in during the next 15 minutes as he took me through a number of scenarios that would determine whether planned obsolescence was rearing its ugly head or if I could get by with just a bit of tinkering.
That small encounter earlier this week reminded me I’ve had more than a few of those experiences recently that found me essentially floundering in a sea of cluelessness. Not only were there vast areas of knowledge I knew next to nothing about but what I presumably needed to know, according to myriad messages I was receiving, was at least as baffling as my newly fledged ignorance. The worst part of it was, there were a number of things that I once knew but apparently, just stopped knowing, like popular music.
Even though I spent 15 years as a weekend disc jockey at 104.7, The Point, reading The New York Times “Best Music of 2021” left me a tad puzzled. Some names were familiar of course — I knew Taylor Swift had nothing to do with expedient alterations — and although I may have even heard some of their music in the background, I never actually listened to it. I have no knowledge of Lil Durk or DaBaby and my questions lean toward Why? rather than Who? I know Bruno Mars mostly because my wife was coerced into seeing him live in Montreal several years back and came home temporarily blind and deaf.
Although movies have always been one of my favorite leisure time pursuits, I haven’t actually been in a theater in two years, but several hundred readily available streaming platforms provide an opportunity to select any of a quadrillion films, most of which are completely dreadful. The saving grace of this endeavor is that, once you’ve finally selected how you’re going to waste time you’ll never get back, you’re so tired from scrolling you fall asleep almost immediately. And with titles like “The Haunting of Sharon Tate,” “Septic Man” and “Bucky Larson: Born to be a Star” waiting in the wings, there’s no reason to set the alarm.
Watching football anymore is agony after learning via stopwatch that the National Football League manages to cram, at best, 12 minutes of actual football into almost four hours of commercially loaded drivel delivered by ex-jocks with the gravitas usually reserved for eulogies, which is more appropriate than they realize since many of the players are slowly shortening their lives. Systematically covering up the risk of traumatic brain injury directly associated with their $12 billion-a-year product, the NFL has left hundreds of former players vulnerable to the ravages of dementia, CTE, debilitation and early death.
While these disparate factors leave me with a diminishing catalogue of factoids I once evidently thought were somewhat important — at least worth remembering — I’m instead clubbed over the head by things some nameless, faceless marketing ghoul (possibly a robot) thinks I should know, vaguely associated with some larger, diabolical plan involving either my money, my brain or my soul … likely all three.
Consequently, I’m enthralled by things like “Hydrogen peroxide uses I wish I knew sooner;” the 10 breeds of cat that “like to cuddle;” the “details” I missed from “Hogans Heroes;” and “socks inspired by my favorite Disney princesses.” Finding out where “The Brady Bunch” wound up is gratifying and certainly knowing which “legendary” actor(s) now work 9 to 5 is informative and who’s above taking just a peak at cosmetic surgeries “gone wrong?” As I wonder who compiles this encyclopedia of ephemera, an experience of my own springs to mind.
Although not generally seduced by conspiracy theories, I think Alexa, the malevolent talking hockey puck on the kitchen counter, has some influence on the products being pitched my way; the bizarre circumstances around the world I should be aware of; and which meandering celebrity I might wish to “like,” follow or otherwise note. Unlike my tendency to let currently popular music roll off my back like an insult, she listens. She listens like the Stasi. And I have reason to believe the dossier she’s been compiling on me has made the rounds.
Not long ago, in a moment of pure fantasy, Helene and I discussed somewhat remote travel destinations which led to me to speculate aloud the possibility of needing a six-weight, five-piece, fly rod. You can guess what happened next. For the next several weeks, I was deluged with pop-ups offering the precise rod I’d discussed, as well as airlines to get me where I could use it, comfortable accommodations and the best guiding services in the area.
However weirdly futuristic that brush with artificial intelligence was, and it was pretty surreal, it illustrated clearly something I hadn’t thought of up to that point: I live in a world where my cumulative lack of expertise is a highly-sought-after commodity. Thus far, I’m still able to believe my cluelessness provides me a kind of refuge. I think knowing too much is as bad a problem as knowing too little, especially considering what’s out there to learn. Though I might have to put a little more thought into that hypotheses.
Case in point: As impossible as it seems, turns out I knew even less about that computer than I thought. It’s not even worth a minimal upgrade. So it won’t be running with wolves, more likely sleeping with the fishes.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
