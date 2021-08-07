For those trying to escape the daily grind of bad news permeating the country, the Olympic Games in Tokyo offered a much anticipated departure — two weeks of national triumph as gifted athletes, after training for years, raked in gold medals and garnered places atop the pinnacle of their sport — best on the planet. Our world champion women’s soccer team looked invincible; gymnast Simone Biles — inarguably the GOAT — and swimmer Katie Ladecky would claim multiple victories each; and our men’s basketball squad was all NBA players. What could possibly go wrong?
Plenty, as it turns out. With the road to the podium littered with potholes, detours and enough obstacles to make it more of a demolition derby than a victory lap, not the least of which were the athletes themselves. The men’s basketball team, despite the stacked roster, dropped an Olympic warmup game to Nigeria, raising eyebrows and offering a first indication that nothing is a lock. Biles’ uncharacteristic flubbed landing in her first floor exercise and Ledecky’s “failure” to capture gold in the 400-meter freestyle (she got silver) had millions of home-bound spectators whispering “Uh oh.” Something was obviously up.
Biles stepped away, withdrawing from competition, explaining she wasn’t mentally ready to safely compete: “I’m a little more nervous when I do gymnastics. I feel like I’m not having much fun” adding that she’d had “the twisties” during a morning practice session, a reference to a disorienting phenomenon that makes it difficult to orient yourself while in the air, like not knowing up from down.
Ledecky, the world-record holder and defending gold medalist who lost the 400-meter freestyle to Ariarne Titmus, of Australia, explained the close finish: “I had a fast last 50, she had a really fast last 50.” After the race Titmus said of Ledecky, “I wouldn’t be here without her, she set an incredible standard.” Ledecky, who was thought to be invincible in distance events, won her first gold in London when she was only 15. Apparently taking the loss in stride, she would go on to win another silver and two more golds in the 800 and 1,500 freestyle.
But Biles and Ledecky along with Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka — who lost her third round match in straight sets to 42nd ranked Marketa Vondrousova — discussed the extreme pressure they were under, particularly in light of the COVID cancellation of these games, originally scheduled for a year ago. Ledecky, tearfully took the high road, telling the Wall Street Journal, “People maybe feel bad for me that I’m not winning everything, but I want people to be concerned about other things that are going on in the world, people that are truly suffering.”
Although a pre-games survey found that 20% of American athletes had reported mental health issues including anxiety, depression, drug or alcohol abuse or eating disorders as well as suicidal ideation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this was similar to the impact COVID-19 has had on the general population. Depicting our day-to-day challenges as stressful and overwhelming, the CDC outlined the numerous ways stress can manifest with feelings of anger, sadness, worry, numbness or frustration. Difficulties with sleeping, changes in appetite, lowering energy levels and problems with concentration were also noted.
Now when you consider elite athletes train multiple hours per day for years with a very specific target date in mind to have their physical skills, mental acuity and emotional state perfectly coalesce — July 2020 in this case — only to learn that they need to maintain that pace for another entire year, you begin to understand the gut punch the postponement was. While most of the rest of the world dialed back their expectations for themselves and others the past 12 months, Olympians had get psyched all over again even as their pools, gyms and training facilities were closed and their training workouts were altered by pandemic restrictions.
But given all the turmoil, the unintended consequence of these Olympics has shone a light on the mental health of the athletes. Their heroism emerged not on the podium but off the bigger stage, as they willingly opened up, sharing personal stories and individual struggles to excel in the face of adversity.
Biles told NBC’s TODAY that people needed to remember “We’re not just athletes or entertainment. We’re human, too, and have real emotions.” She explained that there were misconceptions that mental health wasn’t a serious issue and her break was a “cop out.” “I physically couldn’t do it. I was getting lost in the air.”
The late Joseph Campbell defined a hero as “someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself. Anyone can be a hero — on purpose or accidentally — and when they survive this, the ordinary person is a hero and is rewarded, usually with knowledge or insight.”
We’ve long considered Olympic athletes heroes for their seemingly superhuman feats of athleticism, but while these two weeks have certainly provided plenty of that, it has been the simple act of speaking out about vulnerability rather than strength that has transcended our traditional understanding of sport and what it takes to be heroic.
While most of us can’t run or swim as fast; jump as high; or defy the laws of physics as elite athletes often do, as the Delta variant spreads and the country faces the distinct possibility of new mandates or restrictions, perhaps we can be heroes of another sort. We can acknowledge how we and those around us are feeling and admit our vulnerabilities; we can listen to what specific things our peers are worried about and validate their emotions; we can help normalize fears of an unknown future; and we can reach out to friends and neighbors even during social distancing — which doesn’t mean social isolation — and make and keep connections.
We may be “lost in the air” at times, but we’re not alone.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
