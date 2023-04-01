We’re out of the din that was Mexico City, on a beach. There always seems to be another beach somewhere, and we’ve apparently decided, since we can’t actually find them all, we’ll find as many as we can as we sit, staring contentedly into the Pacific Ocean from which we just emerged, barely. The sand and water meet here at an angle that makes getting out like wading uphill in a river flowing down. Just as you become confident of your footing, the sand beneath your feet quickly erodes, leaving you fighting for balance — a fight you will eventually lose. Remember, it’s an ocean.
If (when) you fall, you’re completely at the mercy of the Pacific, which has none. The waves seemingly increase tempo, and you find yourself rolling and tumbling up and down the incline, coarse silica and feldspar providing a complimentary exfoliation worthy of an exclusive, oceanside spa. It suddenly becomes painfully apparent why this gorgeous stretch of beach is void of screaming children and pretty much everyone else: they didn’t grow up at the Jersey Shore (before the “Sopranos” extras), developing the kind of sea legs required to battle a fierce undertow. Or they could be riding the riptide express, heading for Hawaii or heading west until it becomes east.
We’re under a heavily thatched palapa, thick enough to ward off the blistering sun and open to a cooling breeze off the water, in the Huatulco region of Oaxaca state where the Sierra Madre Mountains fall precipitously into the sea. The air is dry, the soil dusty, the vegetation sparse. I can easily invoke a blurry, black-and-white image of Humphrey Bogart, crazy with greed and heat stroke, leading a gold-laden burro through the hills, becoming more delirious with each halting step as the buzzards and bandits close in.
Places like this, where the land meets the sea and the sea melts into the distant horizon, are the stuff of sumptuous daydreams of abject terrors, inexplicable mysteries and both the muse and menace of the sea we have romanticized for centuries. Oceans are still the largest unexplored areas on earth, with over 80% remaining uncharted, much of it inaccessible to all but remotely operated underwater vehicles. While we’ve explored space and scientists have even photographed a black hole, landed a rover on Mars and sent spacecraft to the dark side of the moon, fully exploring our own planet seems far out of reach.
The water covering much of the Earth’s surface is one of the least understood places in the universe, with good reason. It has to do with physics, according to oceanographer Dr. Gene Carl Feldman of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, who explains the great depths are characterized by zero visibility, bitterly cold temperatures and a crushing amount of pressure: “In some ways it’s a lot easier to send people into space than it is to send them to the bottom of the ocean. The intense pressure makes it an extremely difficult environment to explore.”
As foreboding as the world’s oceans may be, the beaches along their shores have drawn people in for centuries despite “thalassophobia,” the ancient Greek description of being afraid of the vastness and emptiness of the sea and the menacing creatures lurking in its depths. We’ve been fortunate to have done a fair bit of traveling since retirement 10 years ago and wherever we’ve gone, a beach reliably shows up somewhere on the itinerary.
Psychoanalytic theory might have a point, suggesting attraction to the sea as a regressive, return to the womb fantasy … warmth, safety, security. It makes sense if you consider that billions of years ago, the beginnings of us emerged from the ocean, the original petri dish or perhaps the universal womb, although without much of a view. Whatever theory you ascribe to, it’s undeniable that the edges of the sea are far more than the source of simple recreation, although there’s plenty of fun to be had.
So we’re in and out of the water every day. We snorkel, staring at variety of multicolored schools of tropical fish. They stare back as the steady pull of tides and currents provide a constant reminder we’re never very far from the heartbeat of the planet, and regardless of the legendary terrors of the sea, we’re not afraid at all. It feels like we belong here.
A couple of days later, we’re at yet another beach — there are nine in Huatulco, all within walking distance or a short cab ride away. This one, Bahia Santa Cruz, is still roily but less turbulent and better for swimming, the salty buoyancy more than making up for the strong wind and waves that seem ever-present along this coastline. As we sip ice water between swims, nestled in canvas chairs under an umbrella, a small stingray gracefully arcs through the air 6 feet above the water while a guy with an acoustic guitar at the adjacent bar does a ridiculously competent cover of “Comfortably Numb.” There’s even a distant ship on the horizon.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
