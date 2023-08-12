My summer daydreams are grudgingly swept away by autumn nightmares rooted 15 months hence: I wake up on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, to hear POTUS Emeritus crowing some variation of “the American jury has spoken” before the votes are counted, trash talking his way toward what everyone on Earth is well aware would be a catastrophic Big Lie 2.0 and vengeful retaliation against any fragments of sanity left unsullied by his lunacy. That this absurd scenario right now appears to be a viable option for his staying out of jail, is completely surrealistic.
Back in the limelight these past weeks, preening like a Halloween mafia don — “If you go after me, I’m coming after you” — the former president is racking up more indictments than New York’s Five Families, raising his profile and weirdly increasing his street cred to the point he’s far and away the GOP front-runner with the smart money on his already having locked down the nomination. This begs numerous questions, not the least of which is how’s that work? If the worst case scenario unfolds, does Fonzie run the country from a prison cell, like an incarcerated drug kingpin?
While the fear and trepidation felt by most intelligent people is certainly justified, you’ve got to admit there’s a lot going on within the Republican Party, especially among those challenging for the White House, that looks like a derailed circus train: tragic but kind of fun, too, beginning with Mike Pence. Watching the former’s second-in-command bumble through campaign trail interviews as though he really has a shot is fascinating. Is he really so untethered he doesn’t realize that, among the MAGA crowd, he’s polling roughly the same as Black History Month?
A theatrically furrowed brow coupled with a two-beat pause indicates Pence has been asked a question requiring gravitas and the illusion of contemplation, of which he is thoroughly incapable, as he launches into one of his standardized, mealy-mouthed responses. Mildly rebuking his ex-boss last week, the previous administration’s designated suck-up wouldn’t rule out voting for him again, illustrating the daunting plight of rival candidates except Chris Christie, on a kamikaze mission, violating the Number 1 rule in the Republican playbook by targeting the front-runner and daring to tell the truth.
Ron DeSantis, who once used the word five times in 19 seconds, has been so myopically focused on rooting out “woke” wherever it may lurk, still hasn’t realized that — like his other vendettas — it matters to exactly no one else. Most voters don’t care, preferring other issues, which the Florida governor consistently proves to be profoundly beyond his limited scope: Doubling down on the “benefits” of slavery; suggesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a “territorial dispute;” excising any reference to LGBTQ or gender issues from the state’s advanced placement psychology curriculum; and his thin-skinned desperation to punish anyone who disagrees with him, targeting both Mickey Mouse and William Shakespeare in the process.
Without much in the way of people skills, DeSantis comes off as thoroughly unlikable, susceptible to frequent gaffes, bristling at reporters’ questions and, as one of his own campaign staffers suggested, “He just may not be very good at this.” Once considered the post-45 future of the Republican Party, the governor’s homophobia, racism and six-week abortion restrictions pandering to fundamentalist Christians have little traction in the national scheme of things.
Hemorrhaging cash and polling 40 points behind the former president, DeSantis — who has been shuffling staff like a blackjack dealer — did it again earlier this week, third time in a month, looking for a resonant message he can pretend to believe with the clock ticking and voters thus far decidedly unimpressed. What GOP voters are apparently impressed with is as troubling to the Republican Party nationally as it is for the DeSantis campaign and they’re still as hamstrung about it as they were eight years ago since it’s their creation and still can’t figure out how to put it back in its box.
After decades of collaboration with Fox and other far-right media, conservatives successfully constructed a reliable constituency nurtured with a series of falsehoods to the point “The Base” is steadfast in its gullible beliefs, including the lie that the 2020 election was rigged, stolen or otherwise compromised by Democrats and Joe Biden is an illegitimate president — which congressional Republicans pretended to believe as well. Ironically, they’re stuck with it now along with POTUS Emeritus because any deviation will cost them at the ballot box.
Meanwhile, as MAGA world swoons, Fonzie is presidential as ever at the podium: Biden is a “Dumb son-of-a-bitch;” Christie a “Fat Pig;” DeSantis “Meatball;” and special counsel Jack Smith, who oversaw Golden Boy’s recent indictments, is “Deranged.”
Tough to explain how this kind of loyalty to this kind of guy makes any sense at all, but the late Pulitzer Prize-winning astrophysicist Carl Sagan unwittingly nails it in his 1995 book, “Demon Haunted Land,” promoting the importance of the very critical and skeptical thinking that’s anathema to the far right.
Although he focuses on distinguishing science from pseudoscience, Sagan takes on far more than UFOs, witches, ESP and faith healing, offering an observation that could have easily been written yesterday: “One of the saddest lessons in history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge even to ourselves that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.