Most of autumn’s foliage is underfoot now, as our rural solitude slowly returns. We’re between leaf tourists and ski tourists, the snowbirds are prepping for their annual flight to kinder winters and the back roads and wooded trails are quiet again, left to those of us who remain, along with the mammals with whom we share this part of the world. Like us, they’re getting ready, attuned to their lengthening shadows and dropping temperatures, adding the weight we futilely try to avoid, but stockpiling food the way we’ve learned to do these past couple of years.
Sloshing over remnants of October, its radiance gone, I’m on a short jaunt through several stands of November color, richer, deeper and more foreboding: the domain of serious artists who embrace the minutia most of us miss. Try as I might, I’m too enthralled by the painfully obvious: The stunning variance between the subtle brown and yellow beeches, several oaks, along with an almost too perfect, business-like row of identical tamaracks set against a darkening backdrop of leafless, skeletal hardwoods, glowering evergreens on a hillside layered with veins of slate, a geological remnant of the Ice Age.
I marvel and take some solace in the tenacity of these trees’ refusal to conform, often rattling their leaves well into the gales of winter, their perseverance an oasis of hope at a time when the darkness has become more a metaphor of the times than a seasonal phenomenon. Whatever way you look at it, however you think, no matter what your political affiliation, there’s one thing we can probably all agree on: things are bad and getting worse. Of course, the problem with this deceptive compatibility is that each faction is certain it’s the other side’s fault. It’s not going away. It feels like we live in two different countries, separated by a vast and roily sea.
My daydreams, as I absorb the resilience of the surrounding color, feel especially desperate as I imagine the country coming together in some way. I realize though, that any notion of indivisibility, with “Liberty and Justice for All,” would require a major wobble in our current trajectory. Fistfights are becoming commonplace at schools, school board meetings and even jetliners; racism, antisemitism and homophobia are rampant; murders and violent crime are increasing exponentially. With the pall of COVID still haunting our every move, our collective mental health is suffering, yet we seem to hate each other more each day.
Although I know it’s far too easy to come up with blanket solutions, I can’t help thinking we should be more like these persistent trees that see us through late fall, maintaining their rugged elegance despite worsening circumstances. Botanists refer to this retention of dead plant matter as marcesence, explaining that all trees lose their leaves each year either all at once as most deciduous trees do, or gradually like evergreens such as pine, spruce and hemlock. Oak and beech make up a third category, somewhere in-between, perhaps evolutionarily delayed on their way to eventually becoming fully deciduous, shedding their foliage each autumn. Meanwhile, they’ll go on providing small but vital grace moments as a rising torrent of daily contradictions permeate lives, often crushing dreams as they go.
While some counselors subscribe to the notion that “It’s OK not to be OK,” it doesn’t feel like much of a strategy, however therapeutic acknowledging the truth might be. Understanding you’re not alone and that disappointment at having been dealt a lousy hand, is a reasonable way to feel, is only the first step of what can be an arduous journey. A clinical psychologist at Johns Hopkins, Dr. Neda Gould, while also stressing the importance of knowing we’re not the only ones feeling these feelings, suggests “reminding ourselves of our resiliency” goes a long way. “We’ve been through hard times before and we can do it again.”
A cold, steady rain develops as the descending cloud cover obscures even the smaller hilltops, turning much of the trail into a nearly unavoidable quagmire, threatening to saturate my feet as I embark on a less than dainty maneuver, bouncing between spots that appear shallow. I remain sufficiently dry enough to devote some time to my surroundings and I’m reminded again just how evocative a forest can be, the silence broken only by the falling rain.
Apart from their hypnotic beauty, these trees may also — via leaf retention — trap snow for more moisture at the base, provide their own compost come spring, while winter leaf clusters conceal and protect new buds from browsing deer or moose. I’m stunned that they’re capable of taking care of themselves and weirdly inspired by what I see as an independent streak, setting them apart from their peers.
One common recommendation for staying sane that I fully endorse, partly because I don’t have to change since I already do it, is getting outside every day, regardless of weather conditions, other commitments or just plain laziness. It also helps that I’m retired with the time but I’ve done this for decades, long before being out to pasture. Vermont is as perfect a place for such activity as is imaginable, providing ample options to walk, hike, snowshoe, ski at whatever pace you’re comfortable on abundant trails over city recreation trails, state parks, town forests and miles of back roads.
Breath rasping after a long uphill that gets longer and steeper each year, I stop, guzzle some water and scan the panorama through binoculars aging at about the same rate I am although with fewer moving parts, most likely outlasting me. Relative fragility and insignificance I think are appropriate realizations for the average human since we’re all born with expiration dates and unlike oaks, beeches and Buddhists, we don’t have multiple lifetimes to sort out our mistakes, correct our defects, and show up down the road as much-improved versions of ourselves: Maybe as trees if we’re very lucky.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
