I’ve been thinking of joining up with a religion for the first time in many, many years because, like everyone else, I’d enjoy behaving however I chose without consequence or accountability and thanks to the Supreme Court of the United States, that has recently become distinctly possible. Laws would no longer dictate my actions. Like 007 — Bond, James Bond — I could even have a license to terminate without threat of arrest or incarceration. I could impose my will on others and blithely decide exactly which laws applied to me and which violated my freedom.
I’m referring to the court’s recent injunction blocking New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s pandemic occupancy limits on religious institutions, granting requests from the Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and Agudath Israel to conduct super-spreader events at will. The unsigned majority decision suggested the restrictions “single out houses of worship for especially harsh treatment” citing “no evidence” the organizations contribute to the spread of COVID-19.
In recent years, SCOTUS — with a 5-4 conservative majority even before Amy Coney Barrett was enshrined — has taken an expansive view of religious liberties, including exemptions from federal mandates including public money going to private, religious schools; religious symbols on public lands; and even allowing religious groups with a “moral objection” denying women the contraception coverage provided by Obamacare. Their simultaneous aversion to abortion and birth control is astonishing.
But the court’s interventions — ostensibly on behalf of “religious liberty” — don’t stop there. In 2014, one of the Supreme’s greatest Christian hits was the decision allowing “closely held” corporations like Hobby Lobby to opt out of paying for birth control, as well. Although depicted as small, family-owned businesses, a dissent by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg pointed out that “closely held” is not synonymous with “small. Indeed, a study from New York University showed more than half of private sector employees work for closely held companies rather than those that trade stock on open exchanges.
Religion though, as with anything else rooted in personal belief and faith, in many cases is also exempt from making much sense, which apparently doesn’t matter. Although a lot of evangelicals may believe Barack Obama is the anti-Christ who planned to rule by Sharia Law or the Harry Potter series of books indoctrinated children into satanism or even that Charles Darwin took it all back the day he died, we mostly laughed them off without realizing they were precursors to the conspiracy theories that have since abandoned the fringe and entered the mainstream of conservative political philosophy.
Think about it. If you believe Planned Parenthood is an effort to get kids “hooked” on sex or same-sex marriage is an elaborate scheme by lesbians to entrap men, it’s not too far a stretch to think of liberal Democrats like Hillary Clinton as pedophiles, running a child sex-trafficking ring. Spurred on by groups like QAnon, vulnerable Americans appear to believe a variety of myths about coronavirus, some ridiculous: like billionaire Bill Gates needs more money; and others patently dangerous — masks are unnecessary, COVID-19 is no worse than the flu and testing is what causes an increasing infection rate.
One Texas televangelist, senior pastor George Pearsons, of the Eagle Mountain International Church, equated restrictions to prevent spreading the virus to “government tyranny” akin to Nazi Germany. Pearsons’ nose was especially out of joint as he singled out Vermont’s mandate that students who attended multi-family gatherings on Thanksgiving would need to quarantine for a week and then test negatively before returning to school: “Sound like Nazism ... I can hear and you’ve all watched movies with Nazis and the way they talk — this is the same thing here.”
I figured if SCOTUS had this loon’s back, they’d have mine, too, but as you can imagine, circumstances like these, coupled with a reality weird enough that I almost understand why people find fantasy preferable, make my quest for an acceptable religion pretty challenging. One thing I know for sure is, it won’t be Catholicism any more than whatever Pearsons is peddling because, since being deposited in parochial school as a kid, with priests, nuns, brothers and myriad weirdos where the particularly odious daily agenda generally included humiliations of one sort or another, I was done with religion at a very early age, for a very long time.
In my proposed conversion I’ve considered a number of options based largely on what specific laws each would allow me to ignore. I thought of Hinduism, but I really can’t see myself kowtowing to cows, at least not close up even though the thought of grazing them wherever I wanted did hold some appeal. Obviously, being a Rastafarian would elevate me in certain respects, but to be honest, Reggae gets a little tedious after awhile and however much I appreciate his impact on the evolution of rock music, the Presleyterian Church, which requires facing Las Vegas once a day and making at least one pilgrimage to Graceland, also required — as a commandment — eating bacon and peanut butter sandwiches, which would sound awful even if I did eat meat.
The solution came as a revelation: I had already been venerating this spiritual community’s patron saint for years, immersed in his teachings, mesmerized by the beauty of his message and totally down with his sermons, delivered on tenor and soprano saxophones. John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme” grabbed me so tightly one summer that I began listening to it every day, hearing it differently every time. I still listen at least weekly, and it still gets me every time. San Francisco’s Coltrane Church was founded in the mid ’60s by Franzo and Marina King after seeing the jazz icon perform his magnum opus at a club — “I think we were slain in the spirit,” Reverend King reported. Good enough for me.
Thanks to the Supreme Court, I can crank my old Bose 901’s on the deck and drown-out distant muzzleloaders, screaming chainsaws and barking dogs with the-full tilt gospel of Saint John. And when the town constable intimates I’m disturbing the peace? “Sorry, dude, this is my religion. I’m exempt.”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.