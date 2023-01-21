In the late ’60s, I had a friend who really enjoyed getting into fights. In fact, he considered an evening out a dismal failure if he hadn’t traded punches with some stranger over a suspiciously raised eyebrow or a muffled conversation having nothing to do with him. We verged on fights ourselves several times when I tried to extract him from standoffs with newfound adversaries while he figured if he couldn’t make new enemies, he could always fight with his friends, who did our level best to quickly intercede before the s*it hit the fan, protecting him from himself.

We were in the military, meeting for the first time playing pickup basketball at the base gym. He had impressive ball-handling skills and a decent, medium-range jump shot in the days well before the three-point, slam-dunk phenomenon that dominates today’s game. We were about the same height and build but Phil was a sharp-elbowed banger, unafraid to go inside with taller, heavier guys. I learned he was from Indiana, where I knew basketball was a religion, which I though neatly clarified his aggressive style of play. But there was more.

