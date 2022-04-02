Shortly before he dropped off the radar, Bobby Jindal, Louisiana governor and presidential aspirant, chided his fellow Republicans they “must stop being the stupid party” at the NRC’s winter meeting nearly a decade ago. A rising star in the GOP with designs on the 2016 nomination, Jindal flamed out soon after imploring his cohorts “stop insulting the intelligence of voters,” unaware at the time that, in a few short years, that insult would be the foundation of his party while he would become the subject of a trivia question beginning: “Whatever happened to ….?”
Watching Senate Republicans question Supreme Court nominee Katenji Brown Jackson demonstrated that, not only did Jindal’s warning come to fruition, but the GOP’s quest for a permanent majority is quite literally bound to a balancing act between keeping their blue-collar constituents outraged and angry while their corporate benefactors remain docile and generous. In brutal testament to the power of ignorance, these new Republicans have convinced overwhelmingly white voters that they’re an oppressed minority whose “freedoms” are threatened by Critical Race Theory, trans-teenagers and everything in-between.
There were moments before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Jackson, whose appointment is all but assured, was a mere prop in the larger drama of GOP senators exercising their conservative pedigrees, drama-queening their way into the hearts of their staunchest allies with a series of performances the stuff of Jindal’s nightmares. Qualifications for what is a lifetime appointment to the high court are theoretically what these hearings are about but the last thing on the Republican agenda.
Ted Cruz, whose penchant for children’s books you will recall found him reading “Green Eggs and Ham” all night long protesting Obamacare, now had his sights on “Antiracist Baby,” intent on making everything about CRT, backed by a blown-up page from the book on poster board, and asking pertinent questions like: “Are babies racist?” or some such nonsense while unintentionally vaulting said book to the Amazon bestseller list. As Cruz’s theatrics wound down, Brown’s response was prefaced by eight seconds of silence as the judge and everyone else took a long, deep sigh.
Her measured response was exponentially more dignified than Cruz’s questions: “I do not believe that any child should be made to feel as though they are racist, or they are not valued, or they are less than, that they are victims, that they are oppressors. I do not believe in any of that.”
Not long after Cruz, Jackson learned how tough it is to out-histrionic Lindsey Graham who showed why he’s the pride of the low country, going lower than a Carolina swamp, exceeding his time by 10 minutes, continually interrupting her responses while alternately preening and bitching himself into a lather, eventually storming out, presumably in the direction of his fainting couch.
Missouri’s Josh Hawley, desperate for an issue to hang his hat on before 2024, instead found somewhere to hang his jock as the self-appointed protector of American masculinity. According to NPR, Hawley used much of his time “distorting (Jackson’s) sentencing record in cases related to child pornography” after having posted a Twitter thread painting Jackson as sympathetic to child pornography defendants. While the White House termed the rhetoric an “embarrassing QAnon-signaling smear” as fact checkers and legal experts tied the comments to far-right conspiracy theories.
These “aw, shucks, it’s just us folks” displays by elite, college-educated lawyers masquerading as confused hayseeds have become so commonplace the party’s new slogan could just as well be: “We’re not idiots, we just act like it so y’all vote for us.” The Atlantic, ironically employing similar Jindal analogies, suggests his remarks regarding the dumbing down of the party would be “unthinkable” in today’s GOP because it’s moved even more decisively in an anti-intellectual direction: “The kinds of politicians resembling Jindal — brainy, bright ambitious, with Ivy League résumés — are pursuing the opposite course of action … pretending to be stupid.”
While this shift toward vapidity has been going on for half a century — Richard Hofstadter earned the 1964 Pulitzer for “Anti-Intellectualism in American Life” — the uptick in recent years is largely due to the Former Guy, who knew so little about so much that he raised the bar at lowering the intellect, a task for which he was uniquely suited. One of his former acolytes and probable future rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Yale College, magna cum laude; Harvard Law, cum laude) despite having a heavier lift considering he must actually be pretty smart with such credentials, has distinguished himself in the annals of faux moronic.
As awful a governor as his mentor was a president, DeSantis is the kind of leader moved only by politics and how his position will serve his ambition. The Daily Beast points out that, in his desperation to occupy the Oval Office one day, he “is pandering like mad on multiple fronts as he tries to stay in the good graces of the lunatic fringe of the Republican Party.” With apparently no actual core beliefs other than being president in 2024, DeSantis may very well become his own worst opponent as he lurches further and further to the right, which can backfire spectacularly, leaving him on the outside looking in.
While we learned precious little about Ketenji Brown-Jackson through Republican questioning, we did learn Bobby Jindal was a uniquely gifted prognosticator and the GOP intends to transform American politics into ever-escalating culture wars based almost entirely on dishonest claims of stolen elections, dangerous LGBTQ teenagers, kindergartners picking their genders, and CRT-crammed curriculum.
Whether or not this strategy will prove a winner remains to be seen but one thing is pretty clear: If the GOP remains enthralled by the Former Guy, the Big Lie will be entry level criteria whether or not it is believed and democracy will remain dangerously close to the chopping block.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
