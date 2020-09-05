I never knew the meaning of the phrase “Don’t Look a Gift Horse in the Mouth.” especially the horse’s mouth part, until I did some research. In fact, I’ve wondered why anyone but a veterinarian would want to look in any horse’s mouth and really, how many people other than cowboys’ kids get a horse as a gift? I thought fleetingly of the Trojan horse, but that was a horse of a different color, which begged even the tiniest peek inside, perhaps avoiding Troy some serious mythical embarrassment.
Although the equine subterfuge did yield an allegorical observation of its own regarding wariness in receipt of any largesse postmarked Athens, it was not the origin of our proverbial phrase, which has roots in the mid-16th century and means simply we should appropriately appreciate gifts that come our way. The implication of looking into a horse’s mouth — because it is one way (at least in 1546) of assessing its value — is that you were ungrateful or hoping for more.
Which, of course, — as if you hadn’t guessed — brings us to Jerry Falwell Jr., the newest white dwarf in the freakish constellation surrounding Donald J. Trump, whose very public, spiraling descent from the pinnacle of evangelical Christianity’s hypocrisy, landed with a resounding splat on the front steps of the You-Can’t-Make-This-Stuff-Up Hall of Fame. The commentariat, suffering mass fact-check burn-out, reveled in the gift, bowing reverentially and whispering a collective, barely discernible “Thank you” as they charged their laptops and rode into the skirmish.
It goes against my nature to kick a man while he’s down; however, considering Junior Jerry’s breathtaking achievement, I must make an exception. Not only did he remain true to the Falwell family tradition of making a giant horse’s ass of one’s self, but he crushed it to the point of outdoing some pretty extraordinary escapades by Christian leaders, the likes of Jim Bakker, his late wife, Tammy Faye, and Jimmy Swaggart, each of whom coincidentally brought low by the very same temptations of the flesh that snagged JJ.
In case you missed it, the very man who was the first evangelical leader to heartily endorse one Donald J. Trump as a viable presidential candidate, likely bringing enough snake handlers and river dippers along for the ride to put a fellow traveler in the annals of bizarre fetishes into the White House was quite literally caught with his pants down — unbuckled at least, along with those of a female not his wife. However, she’d have nothing to complain about considering the pasture she’s been grazing in the last eight years.
Their various entanglements were revealed because Falwell apparently has as much difficulty keeping his mouth shut as he does his fly and somehow around his feeble justification of zippergate as good, clean fun, it emerged that Mrs. Falwell Junior had been engaged in an near-decade-long dalliance with — wait for it — the pool boy. Moments before this sordid trio disappeared beneath the muddy swamp of recrimination and scandal, it got even better: Junior, it was reported, liked to watch!
Now, in the annals of Evangelical Erotica, Falwell’s failings may pale against his father’s war with the Teletubbies, specifically Tinky Winky, the alleged cartoon version of the “homosexual agenda;” or Senior’s support of Anita Bryant’s “Save the Children” campaign, undermining LGBTQ rights; or even Daddy Dearest’s attribution of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to “the abortionists, feminists, the gays and lesbians” and blah, blah, blah, but Junior’s political influence has exceeded his sire’s wildest dreams.
JJ, enlisting the sanctimonious heart that beats within every true fundamentalist, somehow managed to redirect the sheepish flock in Trump’s direction before the 2016 election, just in the nick of time. How could that have happened? Wouldn’t it have been wild if it were some kind of a quid pro quo? Let’s check to see if 2 plus 2 still equal 4, shall we?
Considering the distinct possibility that the president’s fixer, Michael Cohen, may have done some fixing for Junior, as well, as was alleged in May, 2019 certainly leans in that direction. Cohen revealed a recording to Reuters on which Falwell asked his assistance with “racy” photographs that might go public that were best kept “between husband and wife.” After the pics were successfully buried, two people familiar with the matter told the news organization that it was Cohen who persuaded — extorted might be a better word — the endorsement at a critical moment in the campaign.
Four years later, we’re at another crucial stage in another campaign, but Falwell, after resigning his post as president and chancellor of Liberty University, will be relegated to watching from the sidelines — which seems to be his comfort zone anyway. But like Bakker and Swaggart, Jerry Junior can’t simply be written off because he is loathsome. His constituency, after all, is pretty simplistic to begin with, handing out second chances like glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts at a mega church.
But somewhere — at least for the moment — Tinky Winky is smiling.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.