Sometimes it’s the little things that matter in politics, sometimes it’s not. Teasing out which is which has become a cottage industry for pundits of all stripes. But whether reported objectively or spun like a whirling dervish, certain things take on a life of their own despite media’s best efforts to portray them in a particular light. Although these iconic moments can be things we’ve experienced firsthand, more often than not, they’re photographs. Images of moments — some iconic, others not so much — that get etched irrevocably in our memory for better or worse.
The chaos of an American cargo plane leaving Kabul with thousands of desperate Afghanis running alongside is what immediately pops up when we remember the U.S. exiting that 20-year conflict. The 12,000 souls sheltering in the squalid conditions under a Del Rio, Texas, bridge when immigration comes to mind. With his approval rating plummeting, Joe Biden can easily plot the trajectory of his demise with a series of data points represented by pictures like these. And then there’s the fist bump.
Enemies pounced, denounced and flounced. Baffled supporters lamely pointed out the hygienic aspects of such a greeting during these pandemic times while wondering: “What were you thinking?” Biden, seemingly aging in dog years, can be forgiven for the lapse in pariah etiquette, but shouldn’t his aides have gamed this scenario out a little more rationally? Did someone actually say “I know, let’s do a fist bump” without everyone else in the room smothering him/her with couch cushions? Prince Bone Saw must have been tittering as he thumbed through the palace cutlery drawer.
The end result — a picture worth a thousand WTFs — only adding to the haunting legacy of hard-to-forget moments, marking an administration struggling to get out of its own way, documenting the unfortunate missteps in a 4x6 glossy emblazoned across every front page in the country. Given our national circumstances, the Supreme Court, uncompromising GOP and Joe Manchin, the president’s hands are tied, metaphorically speaking. It’s too bad they were free to flutter about like uncaged parakeets when Air Force One touched down in Saudi Arabia last week.
As the late William Safire, language maven of The New York Times, outlined in 2008 after a highly publicized fist bump between Barack and Michelle Obama, the gesture is considered friendly, a greeting signaling respect, friendship, agreement or bonding. The Obamas were celebrating his having earned the Democratic presidential nomination. What Biden could have possibly been celebrating is anybody’s guess.
Safire being Safire goes on to wonder if this marked the end of the high five or encapsulated a “New cultural trajectory in American politics” as suggested by Jonathan Tilove of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. He (Safire) examines the historical roots of the gesture possibly begun by Black soldiers during the Vietnam War as a modified Black power salute. Called “Dap” as in “giving some dap” rather than “A dap,” it preceded “pound,” which came from 1980s hip-hop culture with “fist bump” emerging from the Sports Network describing the Baltimore Orioles’ Eddie Murray being congratulated by teammates after a 1996 home run.
The specific origin notwithstanding, the backlash over the greeting obscured whatever objectives were achieved, not to mention the irony of two world leaders dickering over fossil fuels while the outside temperature in Jeddah exceeded 100 degrees and much of the world was on fire. Condemnation came quickly and was largely bipartisan, fulfilling a Biden campaign pledge to bring both sides together as the president’s inner circle scrambled to shift the focus onto what they deemed more pressing issues.
But minimizing the incident is not without political risk and Democrats would do well to recall the colossal error in judgment that was Gov. Chris Christie’s embrace of Barack Obama when the president arrived at the Jersey Shore after Superstorm Sandy. Thereafter known as “The Hug,” photos of the encounter — distributed far and wide by Christie’s primary rivals — were a contributing factor (along with the governor himself) in dashing his hopes of the Republican nomination. Beach dancing with the antichrist is never a good move in a Christian nation.
Although this will have little impact on Biden’s political future, likely to end in 2024, despite his assertions to the contrary, other Democrats — particularly those in closely contested congressional races — are rightfully concerned with the president’s cratering poll numbers but also with the optics of an administration still wrestling with the president’s serial blundering human interactions. Hugs, kisses, shoulder rubs and what the Washington Post calls “face cuppings” have all become part of the awkward greeting repertoire of a man long on enthusiasm and somewhat short on aplomb.
While White House staffers scurry hither and thither to fix the situation, the president has yet to acknowledge anything is broken, dismissing concerns and reporter’s questions with a sly grin … or a smirk … or a condescending something … perhaps a grimace? … maybe a transient ischemic event? We should probably check the photographs to be sure since interpretation of what we’re seeing goes a long way toward identifying exactly what it means. Or doesn’t.
With cameras pointed toward your visage nearly every moment of the day, the landscape becomes littered with a slapdash assortment of weird possibilities most of us never have to think about. Far short of upending the balance of the civilized world, everyday things like having an itch in one of your nostrils is suddenly fraught with potential photographic humiliation. To scratch or not to scratch becomes the question of the day. And you know whatever you do, your choice will be scrutinized, defined, deconstructed, spun and interpreted in unimaginable ways.
Consider for a moment the Obamas’ exultant, post nomination knuckle buckle. According to the geniuses over at Fox News: a “Terrorist Fist Jab.”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.