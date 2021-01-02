Enumerating the 2020 events conspiring to make it the worst of years, we don’t need to begin all the way back in January. Nor do we have to categorize every soul-deadening corruption; each outrageous lie; or dredge up a Dead Sea Scroll of incriminating Tweets, illustrating the broad malfeasance that has pushed us to the brink. All we really need do is examine the interim weeks since Election Day, which provide a tidy synopsis of the unprecedented events that got us here.
Right now, the most powerful man in the world — for the next three weeks anyway — continues flailing impotently against the sum of his life’s worst fears: the consequences and accountability he has avoided for so long finally and unequivocally delivered by voters in November. It bears repeating that Donald J. Trump has lived a life of extraordinary, undeserved privilege, leaving him an emotional cripple — a small, troubled boy in the body of an angry, sulking man.
All the ingredients in these 12 months of toxic stew, and even the last four years, are amply illuminated in POTUS’ abdication of the presidency, abandoning the country and any semblance of leadership in favor of a malignant, wounded ego, serviced by a massively unhinged campaign to reverse the results of an election he convincingly lost and in the process, challenge reality itself; the rule of law; and the democratic principles on which the republic was founded.
While Trump alternately rages, pouts and golfs in Florida, second-in-command and head of the COVID-19 task force, Mike Pence, is on an extended ski vacation in Vail even as the country endures the deadliest month since the pandemic’s beginning. The president’s few acknowledgments of the coronavirus have generally focused on taking credit for the vaccine and repeating he’d been right all along while the “experts” were wrong. After promising 20 million doses by year’s end, the alleged leaders blew town with fewer than 2 million inoculations delivered.
As the inevitable draws ever closer, White House staffers with any remaining self esteem or semblance of intellect have either fled or been purged for insufficient loyalty, leaving the bunker populated with true believers such as Michael Flynn, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, all of whom have endorsed the president declaring martial law, invalidating the election and instructing the military to conduct a “do over,” which would presumably guarantee his reelection. Even Trump’s reliably supportive hometown newspaper, The New York Post, ran with the headline: “Stop the Insanity”…”You Lost.”
This kind of thinking should prompt an intervention by Psychiatrists Without Borders, but instead we have congressional Republicans caught between a rock and a hard place of their own construction, wondering whether the political costs of endorsing Trump’s lunacy will outweigh the benefits. When the curtain comes down on this charade, will they be handed anvils instead of life preservers for anything less than total commitment to the president’s magical thinking?
Since clearing his post-defeat calendar to ensure enough room for doing not much of anything, that is precisely what POTUS has done, according to White House sources who report hours of television viewing and numerous Twitter barrages: lashing out at Republicans for their perceived disloyalty, at Democrats for the “stolen, rigged election” and the “fake news” for exaggerated coverage of — among other things — the Russian cyber attack aimed at dozens of federal agencies.
Although described as a “massive” disruption, Trump once again absolved Moscow of responsibility: “Everything is well under control. Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens.” His effort to downplay the seriousness of the attack was contradicted by his own intelligence agencies, which emphasized the high level sophistication pointing directly toward a nation state.
Even worse than his usual spew of social media lies, Trump has used his idle time to issue a series of pardons for some of his most criminally loyal aides, sycophants and other dead-enders. Described as “remarkably disgusting” by former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, the pardons extended a particularly depraved leniency to members of Blackwater Security, paid mercenaries operating in Iraq in 2007 who — without provocation — gunned down 17 Iraqi civilians including at least one child.
Other lowlights of the president’s spiteful, final months in office include his veto of the $740 billion defense authorization bill over its mandate to change the names of military installations commemorating Confederate generals. Trump has at times said he would never even consider renaming bases or removing monuments because they are part of “a great American heritage” even during an often painful national reckoning on race relations. But this veto was a bridge too far, even for Republicans as earlier this week they voted to override for the first time in Trump’s White House tenure.
But as Donald J. Trump goes on demonstrating why he was an awful president and an even worse human being, we would do well to remember there are three weeks left in his administration. He is dedicated to avenging his defeats; hobbling his enemies even if it means endangering the country and rewarding his friends. He remains treacherous, with the means at his disposal to continue rampaging violently toward the exit. As harrowing as it might be, we may not yet have seen the worst this sick man has to offer.
So perhaps summarily chalked up as the worst weeks of the worst year — filed under extraordinarily bad — and left at that, would be an ultimately accurate categorization of these last few months. But that feels too easy. What comfort we find in remaining oblivious is a dangerous shirking of our responsibility as citizens. Let’s not forget, that type of abdication contributed to getting us where we’ve been since 2016. After natural disasters, terrorist attacks and plane crashes, sifting through the wreckage, locating evidence and determining the cause helps prevent repetitions.
Trump has been a catastrophe, death toll included. We have the power. We should never let it happen again.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
