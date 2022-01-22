Earlier in the week, I found myself all in, anticipating a nor’easter that eventually failed to fully materialize, thwarting visions of taking to the woods in a foot-and-a-half of light, fluffy powder, quelling thoughts that increasingly border on paranoia and offering me a much needed reboot. Instead, a deceptive 6 inches fell, making up in mass what it lacked in volume, replacing snowshoes with a shovel; exhilaration with sheer drudgery; dashing any hope for even a small departure from what is fast becoming a soul crushing reality.
A year ago, as the defeated former president sulked toward Mar-a-Lago, we watched Joe Biden’s inauguration with a sense of relief and a newfound hope for the future with poetry filling the air and Bernie Sanders becoming the Mittened Meme of the Moment. When the other former presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama spoke about the peaceful transfer of power — a hallmark of democracy — and new beginnings, stressing what binds us together as Americans rather than what tears us apart, it was stark departure from four years of unhinged vitriol. Looking back, it may have been the high point of the year.
I remember that day’s events and falling asleep with a smile etched on my face, but the notion of us getting back to normal, quickly ending the pandemic felt disingenuous, ignoring as it did the fact that over 74 million voters cast ballots for the loser, still thinking he had won and thousands of MAGA supporters had stormed the Capitol two weeks before Biden was sworn in, prompting an unprecedented second impeachment of the former who incited the riot and watched from the White House, pleased that people were “fighting for me.”
Trying to complete my odious task quickly, with each shovel-full of leaden snow, I feel as if I have an entry-level job in the gulag while my muscles, joints and bones collaborate in a rushing revolution of their own, and my thoughts — in homage to my discomfort — revert toward the miserable, noting where we are a year into the future we were so excited about, but isn’t all that different from the past we found abhorrent. That has as much to do with my own naivete as Joe Biden’s job performance simply because I was so ready for monumental change, I’d forgotten for a moment the political landscape of the new America.
Though reviews of the president’s performance have been mixed, his perceived failures have become far more newsworthy than his successes, largely the result of visuals — essentially reinforcing pictures being worth the proverbial thousand words and videos speaking volumes. Prominently covered in media across the political spectrum and endlessly emphasized by right-wing outlets: Desperate migrants huddled under a bridge in Texas; thousands of panicked Afghans running alongside massive cargo planes leaving Kabul; and drone footage of cars stretching miles, waiting hours for COVID testing, vaccinations or food — terrible situations all, with even worse optics.
With these circumstances, coupled with the tenacity of the omicron variant and the abject refusal by tens of millions to get vaccinated, the unlikely congressional impasse over the simple right to vote and internal fractures within both political parties, it’s no wonder the country is awash in misery. We’ve become mired in fear and anger, too often directed at each other but frequently enough at ourselves, as well.
According to David Brooks in The New York Times, bad behavior has become rampant. Statistics indicate we’re driving more recklessly — traffic fatalities up 18% even though we’re driving less; the murder rate exploding; violence on airplanes increasing dramatically; hospital patients becoming more abusive, as are students; gun purchases and hate crimes exponentially rising, and gun dealers realizing an 80% spike in purchases over the year. Fear, anger, violence, hate and guns — what could possibly go wrong?
While it’s easy to chalk up the country’s malaise to the pandemic, the former’s injection of hateful lies disrupting the national discourse, or social media’s incursion into our daily lives, the truth is more complex. It is most certainly connected to capitalism and its encouragement of greed with a winner-take-all philosophy that degrades and exploits working people, especially women and minorities, as well as the environment. Oceans and rivers, national parks and monuments and all publicly owned land is under constant threat by developers, logging companies and the fossil fuel industry.
Income inequality has grown to the point that the American Dream is dead and buried. Buying food is difficult enough. Buying a house is near impossible. Over half of us live paycheck to paycheck without savings enough to make it a couple of months in an emergency. Failure to acknowledge the plight of half the nation is a complete breakdown of leadership. Suggesting “We’ve got to move on” as politicians opine, rings hollow — there’s nowhere to go and no way to get there for tens of millions of people.
Four inches of new, overnight powder greets me Tuesday morning, rekindling those images of a quiet jaunt over the ridges and through the woods surrounding the house. As I step onto the deck to sweep away the feathery snow, the sun contrasts so brilliantly with a cobalt blue sky, it literally takes my breath away. I realize moments later my gasping is more from it being 8 degrees with a howling wind that somehow escaped my notice from the warmth of the house.
With outdoor activity on hold, I retreat to my desk, bent on finding a solution. How do we emerge from this all-encompassing darkness, spiritually and even physically heavy beyond measure? It’s as if everything we’ve ever believed about ourselves and our country was wrong, a silly fiction designed to promote the illusion we were part of something bigger and greater than ourselves.
Honestly, I come up empty. No immediate fix for this pops into my head. But I do know one thing. There’s no “Moving on” until we find one.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
