Michelle Obama ran the anchor leg of the Democratic National Convention’s opening earlier this week, thoroughly eviscerating Donald Trump’s fitness for office and reviewing the myriad consequences of his first term. But for the president and his sycophantic army, it was business as usual: carpet bombing the country with a barrage of lies about the COVID-19 pandemic, the perils of mail-in voting and the qualifications of his November opponents. The unintended consequence of all this sound and fury was laying bare how afraid he is of losing, how intimidated he is by Kamala Harris and the dangers posed by a frightened sociopath.
Labeling the Obama-Biden administration “The most corrupt in history,” falsely claiming they were caught “spying on my campaign,” the “biggest scandal in American History,” Trump rolled out his laundry list of fake accomplishments: ... greatest economy in history ... saved millions of lives ... biggest job creation ever. Some perspective — Corruption? The first daughter and son-in-law, theoretically “unpaid” advisers, earned $132 million in 2018 alone; Saving lives? His response to the pandemic has killed 170,000 people thus far; and the magnificent “job creation” toady-touted by Mike Pence? The direct result of the millions of jobs lost through botching COVID-19 response.
Meanwhile, the Republican slime machine that spent decades demonizing Hillary Clinton in anticipation of her eventual quest for national office, has its sights set on Harris in a reprise of Trump’s birther attacks on Barack Obama that launched his presidential ambitions. Taking a break from destroying the Postal Service to undermine mail-in voting, POTUS went full racist innuendo: “I heard it today that she doesn’t meet the requirements,” adding “I have no idea if that’s right ... I would have thought, I would have assumed, that the Democrats would have checked that out before she gets chosen to run for vice president.”
Trump and company know full well Harris is eligible to run for office. She’s a United States senator, born here, end of story. Their attacks are subterfuge, more focused on creating chaos and casting doubt, fooling enough voters to keep November from becoming a clear Democratic victory so the results can be contested, sowing the mass confusion on which the president depends. The other thing they know is their agenda is on the wrong side of history and the wrong side of most Americans.
Remember, Trump lost the 2016 popular vote by almost 3 million. In fact, both Republican presidents who have taken office since the turn of the 21st century have done so without a majority, based on the archaic Electoral College, but that is only one part of the dilemma. GOP gerrymandering in congressional districts, even though Democrats have won majorities in several states, has allowed Republicans to maintain control of legislatures, creating an oxymoronic, disenfranchised majority. Although it would seem a no-brainer to adapt the party and its platform to align more closely with the country’s concerns, they’re content pandering to their real constituents — corporations, big donors and Christian fundamentalists.
Well aware that their path to election victory is duplicity, pure and simple, Trump and the Republicans are concentrating on voter suppression, with the president admitting as much back in March, suggesting on “Fox and Friends” that making it easier to vote would hurt the party. Dismissing proposed democratic reforms, including vote-by-mail, same-day registration and early voting, Trump, with inadvertent and uncharacteristic honesty, declared of the bill: “The things they had in there were crazy ... levels of voting that if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
To that end, the president has mounted what Democrats have described as “an all-out assault of the U.S. Postal Service” orchestrated by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump appointee and mega-donor, whose only qualification appears to be loyalty. In a concerted effort to make another of POTUS’ lies seem true, DeJoy has done his best to ensure voting by mail will be the catastrophe the president has predicted.
After purging much USPS leadership, DeJoy had mailboxes and sorting machines removed, dramatically cut down overtime and slowed mail delivery to a crawl. So egregious has the transparent sabotage been that former Attorney General Eric Holder suggested prosecuting DeJoy for “obstructing or retarding the passage of mail,” a federal crime. Feeling the squeeze, coupled with his scheduled testimony before Congress, DeJoy backed off making changes until after the election but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said this was insufficient to address the damage already done and to ensure voters would not be disenfranchised.
As we enter the home stretch of the 2020 presidential campaign, Trump has something that was lacking in 2016: a track record clearly outlining how perilous four more years would be. He unapologetically thrives on hatred, division and revenge without an empathetic bone in his body. His lies, racism and xenophobia are documented on a daily basis. And perhaps worst of all, he is so demonstrably unstable, his own staff judiciously avoids telling him the truth for fear of how he will react and what he might do.
That fear was echoed by a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff who announced his support for Joe Biden on Monday, accusing Trump of making decisions on whim, politicizing the DHS and “actively doing damage to our security.” Miles Taylor, a Republican, saw firsthand how “dangerous Trump is for America” and accused the president of “using the agency for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda.” In a Twitter post, he explained that any effort to discuss pressing national security threats, cyber attacks or terrorism, was thwarted. “He wasn’t interested in those things — they weren’t priorities.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.