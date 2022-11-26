While the Democrat’s “Stop Herschel Walker” campaign is reminiscent of defensive coordinators’ obsession when he was an All-American running back in college and later an NFL star, it’s lost some of its urgency since the GOP “Red Tsunami” failed to materialize, rendering Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff moot regarding control of the Senate although still instrumental in future committee assignments. It’s still unfathomable that Walker could keep up with, never mind actually contributing to, the debate, but his election is not impossible. He wouldn’t even be the first public servant whose résumé highlighted football as his major life’s pursuit.

While a few banked mostly on their celebrity, several far exceeded expectations, distinguishing themselves in public service and beyond. Byron “Whizzer” White played football for the University of Colorado, runner up for the Heisman Trophy in 1937 as a consensus All-American but he was just getting started. He led the NFL in rushing in his rookie season, took a break to attend Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar and got admitted to Yale Law School, studying while playing for the Detroit Lions for two years in the early 1940s.

