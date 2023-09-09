As the current uptick of COVID comes into focus, likely more than reported since keeping track of infections became a political non-starter, the initial fall season’s conspiracy theories are making their debut. Weirdest so far is that these new cases mark the beginning of the “die off” — those who have gotten the vaccination(s), riddled with mysterious toxins, have reached their expiration dates, orchestrated ostensibly by a corrupt Deep State seeking to squelch our freedom by killing millions of us. Best not to overthink it.

The 5,000 expiring boomers, punching their tickets each day for parts unknown, might inadvertently bolster the case, launching QAnon entities into their furrowed brow thinking and proclamations like “See, I told you!” They will again explore intravenous disinfectant as a viable medical intervention, proclaim “I did my own research,” breathlessly reminding us that epidemiologists “changed their minds,” advocating something different than they had suggested a few months earlier.