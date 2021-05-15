Think about this for a second: Allowing a demonstrably mentally unfit, dishonest reality TV host and real-life grifter to upset the equilibrium of the planet, threaten the foundations of democracy here and having the Republican Party’s unwavering support sounds like the plot of a bad science-fiction movie. But it’s real and getting worse. While the GOP’s bottoming out has been a recurring theme, they continue to defy expectations, sinking lower than thought possible. The latest insidious escapade is formalizing their effort to rid the party of Truth, purging anyone daring to tell it and replacing them with one more sycophant.
Think about this for a second: The GOP defends Marjorie Taylor Green after her claims California wildfires are caused by “Jewish space lasers” while condemning Liz Cheney for simply telling the truth. Had the party expected, or even better, demanded, such veracity from the cult leader, perhaps the country would have avoided tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths from the pandemic; January’s horrific breach of the U.S. Capitol might never have occurred; and quite possibly, the party could focus on something beneficial for the country rather than living in fear of a rebuke from Mar-a-Lago’s repurposed bridal suite.
Think about this for a second: Social media platforms, including Google and Facebook, are doing more to protect the country from sinking deeper into the weaponized propaganda than the Republicans by extending the former’s ban another 6 months because of the danger he presents for the country. The party’s response has been mumbling platitudes of “free speech” and First Amendment rights, conveniently deleting the yelling ‘fire’ in a crowded theater exclusionary clause. It’s difficult for the GOP to justify their delusional fealty while the boss has been suspended and put on a behavior plan.
Think about this for a second: A federal judge ruled former attorney general William Barr was “disingenuous” in his decision to issue a memo clearing the Golden Idle of obstruction of justice charges during his first impeachment. As Robert Mueller cited 10 separate instances of obstruction in his report, Barr, through a combination of whitewashing, stonewalling and gaslighting, managed to “reinterpret” Mueller’s findings to essentially cast the defendant in the “most positive light possible,” allowing Individual #1 to escape accountability and providing cover for the GOP’s dodging their constitutional duty to instead commit a miscarriage of justice.
Think about this for a second: The former president’s former personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is under federal investigation for breaking lobbying laws in his effort to coerce the Ukrainian government to announce an investigation into corruption implicating Hunter Biden … in reality they had no interest whatsoever in corruption, only interest in an investigation that would plant seeds of doubt regarding Joe Biden’s candidacy. But Rudy’s ham-fisted ineptitude coupled with Captain-My-Captain’s “perfect” phone call … ”we’ll need a favor though” … provided ample evidence to draw up articles of impeachment.
Think about this for a second: As Republican bozos in Arizona conduct an “audit” of presidential ballots that have been tallied, tallied again, certified and then re-re-counted looking to discover “hundreds of thousands” of “uncounted” votes for the November loser, who would then theoretically become the May winner … of what exactly no one is saying. The firm doing the “audit,” Cyber Ninjas, is headed up by a conspiracy theorist with one of the “counters” having actually participated in the storming of the Capitol. One thing they’re sleuthing out under ultraviolet light is particles of bamboo, a clear indication the ballots were “planted by China.”
Think about this for a second: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell let the rat out of the bag recently, slipping up, telling the truth for a tiny fraction of a moment, with this beauty: “100% of our focus is on stopping this new administration.” Not infrastructure, not job creation, not systemic racism, not climate change, not immigration reform … but precisely what they did for eight grueling years of the Obama administration — nothing but stonewalling, content with blocking everything, letting the country fail if that’s what it takes to regain power.
Think about this for a second: One outspoken ray of light in the Republican sea of darkness this past week — Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger — a grating thorn in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s side, points out the leader’s hypocrisy in ousting Cheney from her influential leadership post.
“She’s being run out for one thing: her consistency,” suggesting in the days following the Capitol riot, McCarthy had said the exact same things, placing blame for the insurrection directly on the White House, but has since changed his mind, “deciding” according to Kinzinger, “that winning the next election was more important than clear-eyed recognition of what happened on Jan. 6 — 74 million Republican voters weren’t disenfranchised in November, they were outnumbered.”
Think about this for a second: There are whispered speculations that the number of congressional Republicans who actually believe the curated nonsense they’re repeating is a tiny fraction of their membership. Which makes those consciously selling what they know to be the Big Lie, exponentially more craven and disrespectful to their own constituents than simply being honest, particularly because their motivation is nothing more than power and money.
And finally, think about this for a second: The ostensible guru of the GOP sect, their leader, the brain trust as it were, posting from the Florida bunker, comes up with gems like this: “So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit is a Junky (sic). This is emblematic of what is happening to our country. The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our borders, our fake presidential election and everywhere else.” (Cue Twilight Zone music.)
Hey, Orange Guy, I’ve got a flash for you: you’re correct — the world is certainly laughing, but it isn’t at “Us.”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
