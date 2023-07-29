Kids being educated in Florida, or anywhere in the old Confederacy, might grow up believing that the kidnapping, torture, rape and lynching of human beings had an equitable upside in the form of the vital job training millions of African Americans received that would benefit them as though lives in bondage provided apprenticeships and bright hopes for a productive future.
While southern Republicans have long pushed for their own reconstruction — of history, memory and reality — the standards introduced by Ron DeSantis’ education department would nauseate a sewer rat.
While the standards themselves represent a steaming pile of far-right, racist claptrap specifically designed to enthrall the base and jump start the governor’s cratering presidential aspirations, the department’s justification for the new rules is almost as idiotic as it is appalling, an epic fail by any measure, likely to sink DeSantis’ floundering campaign even further. In an effort to illustrate how slavery was sort of like a vocational internship, Florida’s education geniuses compiled a list of successful Black individuals who ostensibly enjoyed the benefits of servitude’s on-the-job-training.
But as you might imagine, intellectual lightweights embarking on a complex mission, particularly with the knowledge they have the backing of the powers-that-be, tend toward sloppiness and problems inevitably arise. Claiming the acquisition of skills by slaves was “well documented” and the later application of those skills as well as “taking advantage of whatever circumstances they were in” benefitted those individuals, weirdly castigating any disagreement as “attempts to reduce slaves to victims of oppression, failing to recognize their strength, courage and resiliency,” ran into widespread derision and no small amount of scrutiny, beginning with supposed graduates of the program.
Simply put, the vast majority of African Americans listed as having acquired skills while enslaved were never enslaved at all, either having been born free men or learning their skills well after emancipation. One individual, the seventh name listed, according to a post on the website Daily Kos, was Betty Washington Lewis: not a slave, not Black and purported to be the white sister of George Washington, former president and proud owner of over 100 human beings.
However outrageous this initiative may feel, it lands comfortably within the long-term conservative framework of gaslighting children, manipulating what they learn regarding the history of race in America and soft pedaling the racial issues inherent since the country’s inception. Whether depicting benevolent slave owners as having introduced Christianity to their wards with whom they had “mutually respectful” relationships; referring to captured, shanghaied Africans as “guest workers;” or denying the existence of institutionalized racism while simultaneously attempting to disenfranchise Black voters; the far-right’s quest — if successful — will fundamentally alter perceptions of what America represents, which is their prime objective.
And while the right’s trivialization of inconvenient history has been going on since racist “birther” attacks on Barack Obama fueled the other former president’s taking center stage, strident bigotry has come out of the closet and gone into overdrive. Tens of millions of white Republicans are now convinced it is they who are actually the oppressed minority, victimized by a ready list of scapegoats, including Blacks, immigrants, gays and lesbians, trans teenagers and the nebulous notion of “woke,” fast becoming the favorite excuse for everything by a coalition of the ignorant who have no idea what it means.
Florida’s proposed curriculum revisions are the latest incursion into the state’s educational standards by the peevishly histrionic DeSantis, whose reach frequently exceeds his grasp as demonstrated by pitched battles with Disney and now Bud Light over their perceived embrace of ideas beyond the governor’s limited perspective.
But the department of education’s spinning slavery into a learning opportunity, coupled with their preposterous doubling down in defense of the new standards may be a bridge too far for most people, gifting progressives a powerful, wedge issue leading up to the 2024 General Election, an opportunity to hammer far-right racism laid bare, perhaps bolstering Joe Biden’s reelection prospects in the process.
In Jacksonville, Florida, last week, Vice President Kamala Harris offered a full-throated denunciation of the new standards as “extremist,” demanding the state’s “so-called leaders model what we know to be the correct and right approach if we are invested in the well-being of our children,” not mentioning the governor by name but drawing his ire nonetheless as he waffled majestically, calling her remarks “outrageous” while attempting to distance himself from the whole affair: “Well, you should talk to them about it. I mean, I didn’t do it. I wasn’t involved in it … these were scholars that put that together. It was not anything done politically.”
Harris went on, voicing her own outrage that “they dare push propaganda to our children. This is the United States of America, we’re not supposed to do that,” taking advantage of a rare shot at the bully pulpit, she elevated her own visibility as a prelude to what promises to be a grueling campaign, perhaps reducing the anxiety of some Democratic voters concerned with her ability to take the giant step up should it become necessary.
Slamming what she called the alleged “benefits of this level of dehumanization” the veep explained that, when parents send children to school, it’s a reasonable expectation that they’ve being taught the truth rather than being misled by a political agenda calling it “an insult to Black Americans” and worried it would spawn efforts to change Black history agendas in other parts of the country.
ABC News reports that the Florida Education Association, the state’s largest teacher’s union, called the guidelines “a step backward,” accusing DeSantis, of “pursuing a political agenda guaranteed to set good people against one another,” asking how students can ever be equipped for the future without an honest look at the past. The union’s president, Andrew Spar, said “Florida’s students deserve a world-class education that equips them to be successful adults who can help heal our nation’s divisions rather than deepen them.”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.