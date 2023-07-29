Kids being educated in Florida, or anywhere in the old Confederacy, might grow up believing that the kidnapping, torture, rape and lynching of human beings had an equitable upside in the form of the vital job training millions of African Americans received that would benefit them as though lives in bondage provided apprenticeships and bright hopes for a productive future.

While southern Republicans have long pushed for their own reconstruction — of history, memory and reality — the standards introduced by Ron DeSantis’ education department would nauseate a sewer rat.