The peculiar defense espoused by disgraced former House speaker Newt Gingrich for fellow adulterer and Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker — essentially that Walker has taken too many shots to the head — sounded more like an indictment than a ringing endorsement and then got even more bizarre. Citing the former NFL running back’s “deep commitment to Christ” as well as his “pro-life” bona fides, Gingrich, who is considered an intellectual in far-right circles, anointed Walker “the most important Senate candidate in the country.”

One of the children lucky enough to have Walker acknowledge fathering, suggested Gingrich may have oversold his dad’s reputation as squeaky clean, pointing out on Twitter that papa was a bit of a rolling stone: “You’re not a family man, when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us and had us moving six times in six months to get away from your violence.” Weirder still, the oh-so-aptly-named “Newt” appeared oblivious to the fact Walker’s opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, is the senior pastor for Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King famously preached during the civil rights movement.

