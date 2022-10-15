The peculiar defense espoused by disgraced former House speaker Newt Gingrich for fellow adulterer and Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker — essentially that Walker has taken too many shots to the head — sounded more like an indictment than a ringing endorsement and then got even more bizarre. Citing the former NFL running back’s “deep commitment to Christ” as well as his “pro-life” bona fides, Gingrich, who is considered an intellectual in far-right circles, anointed Walker “the most important Senate candidate in the country.”
One of the children lucky enough to have Walker acknowledge fathering, suggested Gingrich may have oversold his dad’s reputation as squeaky clean, pointing out on Twitter that papa was a bit of a rolling stone: “You’re not a family man, when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us and had us moving six times in six months to get away from your violence.” Weirder still, the oh-so-aptly-named “Newt” appeared oblivious to the fact Walker’s opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, is the senior pastor for Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King famously preached during the civil rights movement.
Walker’s latest in a series of worst-weeks-ever stems from a report by the Daily Beast alleging the staunch abortion opponent encouraged a former girlfriend to have one; signed a check to pay for the procedure; and then sent the woman a signed get-well card. After threatening to sue, he was confronted by his accuser providing the Beast with copies of the check, the clinic receipt and the card. Not nearly as elusive as he once was on the football field, Walker again demonstrated his stark inability to be embarrassed, suggesting: “I send money to a lot of people. … I believe in being generous.”
Generosity knows no bounds in the supposedly pro-life Republican Party given how emphatically the GOP has risen like a cloud of flatulence, defending Walker’s viability as a candidate despite his advocacy for murdering the unborn, which they only seem to care about when they can blame women. Even as conservatives coalesce behind Lindsey Graham’s proposal for a national abortion ban and move to outlaw abortion in states they control, their unified and strident response to Walker mainly comes down to “whatever.”
Florida’s Rick Scott: “Hershel denied these allegations and Republicans stand with him.”
“It is very important to our country and to the great state of Georgia that Hershel Walker wins this election” in a statement by the former president.
Stephen Law, president of the Senate Leadership Fund: “Hershel Walker will make things better, Raphael Warnock is making it worse. Anything else is a distraction.”
And this pearl from Dana Loesch, former NRA spokeswoman: “I don’t care if Hershel Walker paid to abort endangered baby eagles. I want control of the Senate … winning is a virtue.” And if that takes endorsing a man who held a gun to his wife’s head, threatening to “blow her brains out,” Loesch has about as much trouble with that as with the mass shootings fueled by the NRA-sponsored deluge of firearms inundating the country, which is to say, none. And she is not alone.
The single purpose of the Republican Party, the only plank in their platform, is to regain congressional control. Their willingness to jettison even a passing acquaintance to the values they have for years claimed to hold dear, is a telling reminder of the moral void in which they operate. The sanctimony of the family values party, the fetal heartbeat crowd, and the evangelicals who point fingers at the groomers, pedophiles and child cannibals lurking among progressives, withers at the prospect of electing Hershel Walker to the Senate.
While GOP duplicity around Walker’s qualifications for higher office, coupled with the depiction of his “deep commitment to Christ,” may be shocking, in a party where truth equates with apostasy, this is par for the course. When Joe Biden won the 2020 election, Republicans had a choice between simple honesty and the former president’s “Big Lie” delusional claims of massive voter fraud. Although selecting party over country two years ago may have set the stage for the lunacy gripping the country right now, their craven deceit dates back even further, squandering the 2017 opportunity to make America normal again.
As POTUS Emeritus was being impeached for blackmailing Volodymyr Zelenskyy by blocking vital military aid unless the Ukrainian president agreed to participate in a smear campaign against Biden, Republicans were emphatically denying there was any quid pro quo in the “perfect phone call.” But according to a new book by Washington Post reporter Karoun Demirjian and Politico’s Rachael Bade, GOP senators never believed a word they were saying.
“Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind the Botched Impeachment” notes the rising Republican panic as the facts became clear, was not over having a scoundrel as the leader of the country but over losing power. As the president’s legal team floundered, senators urged a change in tactics with Ted Cruz describing the dire situation thusly: “Out of one hundred senators, you have zero who believe there was no quid pro quo. There’s not a single one.” Obviously, this included Republicans.
After condoning presidential malfeasance, including 10 instances of obstruction of justice, it’s not such a heavy lift for the GOP to throw support behind a candidate who contradicts everything they have claimed to stand for throughout the past several decades, even as the party itself routinely does at the emergence of any political inconvenience, Walker included.
He is, at best, perceived as a “useful idiot,” as was the former president by Vladimir Putin. What could possibly go wrong? But Walker is certainly not sought for his acumen … “bad air from China” causes climate change … but his willingness to ask the right questions —
Including but not limited to: Where do I sign? Which box do I check? and How should I vote?
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
