Newspapers, websites and online magazines blared headlines announcing the former president of the United States had been “Arrested and Booked” in a Miami federal courtroom on Tuesday, marking the first time in history such a thing has happened. Predictably, the accused responded with a “blizzard of dishonesty” according to CNN; his supporters lamented the outrage of it all; and millions of Americans were likely relieved that Kid Rock — last seen machine-gunning beer cans — would no longer be weighing in on foreign policy decisions.

While the country is populated with heavily armed “patriots,” such as The Kid, courtesy of the GOP/NRA Domestic Terrorism Alliance, Republicans usually provide themselves with a window of deniability once the deal goes down and bodies are again scattered in the street, classroom or supermarket. “Mental illness” … “God went AWOL” … “It’s not the gun” … etc., are all reliably dredged up excuses: “Don’t blame us, we’re just protecting Second Amendment rights.”