When a rogue Supreme Court upended judicial precedent, overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 law that protected a woman’s right to choose, speculation over wide-ranging and dire implications was rampant. And now, two months down the road as the new restrictions begin taking effect, we’re learning just how devastating living under Draconian law administered by Christian theocrats can be, as children are forced to give birth and women expected to carry horribly deformed fetuses to full term and certain death.

The same week, Taliban leaders in Afghanistan proclaimed women “helpless and powerless” creatures, reneging on promises made to the world community, red state legislatures are doing the same thing here. With two justices — Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Cony Barrett — every bit as duplicitous as the Middle Eastern terror group, swapping the Koran for the Bible and judicial power for the AK-47, American women’s right to control their own bodies was set back half a century.

