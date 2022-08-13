Montana is a place where rugged individualism and quirky irony meet face to face, eye each other warily for a sharpened moment or two, and subsequently agree to arm wrestle for shots of Canadian whiskey and local bragging rights. Missoula is in many ways still the Wild West of my childhood imagination but so often served with a decidedly weird twist that I begin anticipating one extra ingredient seemingly lurking around the next corner, and this trip did not disappoint. Although just for a second, it felt like it did.

I woke up this morning (Thursday) unusually groggy, my eyes blurry, my lips and tongue so dry they felt foreign, as though they belonged somewhere other than inside my mouth. You have to hydrate out here. I seemed as close to being hungover as I have in nearly 40 years. And then there were the cowboys tumbling through space, slow motion flying through clods of manure-infused turf churned up by 1,800 pound bulls, themselves delicately spiraling upward like snorting NFL linebackers channeling Nijinsky. This had to be a bad dream, right? Well, yes and no.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.