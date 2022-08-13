Montana is a place where rugged individualism and quirky irony meet face to face, eye each other warily for a sharpened moment or two, and subsequently agree to arm wrestle for shots of Canadian whiskey and local bragging rights. Missoula is in many ways still the Wild West of my childhood imagination but so often served with a decidedly weird twist that I begin anticipating one extra ingredient seemingly lurking around the next corner, and this trip did not disappoint. Although just for a second, it felt like it did.
I woke up this morning (Thursday) unusually groggy, my eyes blurry, my lips and tongue so dry they felt foreign, as though they belonged somewhere other than inside my mouth. You have to hydrate out here. I seemed as close to being hungover as I have in nearly 40 years. And then there were the cowboys tumbling through space, slow motion flying through clods of manure-infused turf churned up by 1,800 pound bulls, themselves delicately spiraling upward like snorting NFL linebackers channeling Nijinsky. This had to be a bad dream, right? Well, yes and no.
As my head cleared, I reconstructed the previous evening, realizing whatever dreams I had were more documentary than hallucination: The bulls and cowboys soared, together and apart — mostly apart — drawing oohs and aahs from the crowd, expletives I’m sure from the riders as they one after the next stuck their landings in the worst possible ways, and slack-jawed amazement from Vermonters never having experienced a live, in-person spectacle quite so steeped in self destruction before — the longest eight seconds in anyone’s life, including ours and we were mere spectators.
Perceived as quintessentially American, something like jazz, rodeo — bull riding in particular — like Texas, California and eight other U.S. states, was borrowed from Mexico and never given back, thundering through the world to an improvisational rhythm all its own. Unlike riding and roping events where horsemen demonstrate the myriad skills cowboys rely on in the day-to-day operation of a cattle ranch, climbing aboard an enraged bovine 10 times your weight is another matter entirely. There are rules. There are judges. And there is a scoring system for both bull and rider. But make no mistake. This is about who has the biggest cojones and none of the bulls are gelded.
I only learned this week that the cowboy’s free hand, which I’ve always equated with waving goodbye, is mandated by the regulations of a sport that appears to have none beyond surviving the kind of mayhem that provokes wincing at the very thought. Watching up close and personal is beyond the pale. The danger is palpable, beyond real, hanging in the overheated air like the haze clouding our vision of the riders waiting across the arena, who for a moment become faded, sepia-toned photographs, finely etched visions of a distant past.
The rodeo and bull riding are part of the Western Montana Fair in Missoula. We’re here on First Nations Family Day with Native American culture taking center stage as dancers and drummers somewhere on the vast fairground pound out a celebration of heritage. The event and a portion of the proceeds go toward raising awareness of exploited and missing Indigenous women and girls, increasingly targeted with hatred and sexual abuse while far more likely to experience violence, poverty and homelessness. Several of the competitors are Native American men.
The first bull out of the chute launches his occupant sideways with such force that it looks like he’s flicking off an insect, and I wonder why, after seeing that, anyone in their right mind would consider doing the same thing, but they all do, no one hesitates. Lean guys, with names like Cade, Levi, Maverick, Hawk and Shane, mount up and take to the air almost immediately, their lives saved repeatedly by heroic rodeo clowns who place themselves between the downed rider and the still pissed off and dangerous bull.
Whistling hooves barely miss heads; slashing horns are dodged at the last possible second and the cowboys come away mostly unscathed although one does meet the bull’s upthrust head with his own … twice on the same ride, but still manages to walk away without assistance. Only two lasted the full eight seconds and one of those was catapulted into the gate in a less than agile dismount.
When the last cowboy of the evening hits the turf like a hefty bag of over-cooked rigatoni and we finally exhale, I find myself fascinated, amazed, pretty exhausted — possibly from days of hair dryer heat — but the evening isn’t quite done with us yet. There’s a barn dance, probably not uncommon after a rodeo, but even that, like so much else we regularly encounter out here, is much more than meets the eye, tweaking our expectations with one more incongruous twist.
Rather than a deep dive into George Jones or Merle Haggard, we instead sway to Pink Floyd, courtesy of “Pinky and the Floyd,” a tribute band that is shockingly decent with a light show enhanced by a Vegas level, blinking neon midway of rides that teases seizure activity.
As we sing along to the strains of “Another Brick in the Wall,” with the sweet smell of legal weed in the air, the rest of the fair has settled down, the cowboys are nursing their wounds and there’s a near full sturgeon moon somewhere over the arena, lurking behind a cloud cover. Heading for the car, we wonder how to top this but nothing readily comes to mind.
I think I’m finally beginning to learn that what passes for just another day in Missoula is quite unlike a typical day anywhere else.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
