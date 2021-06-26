I don’t know about you, but I’ve seen fellow Boomers, my peeps as it were, screaming through the countryside on their mountain bikes, taking on the steepest of hills as fast as they could peddle, even faster than that, because many don’t seem to be peddling at all. Enter the ‘e’ (as in electric) -bike, taking the gray, wrinkled part of the population by storm. The great part is everyone has the same rationale … or excuse, depending on how malicious you’re feeling. “I’ll only use it to help me with the hills” goes the mantra, which is as likely as “I’ll only do it until I need glasses.”
The generation that celebrates itself for being itself so excessively that other, more recent generations — millennials, in particular — simply wish we’d go away, seems increasingly willing to actively participate in its own demise with e-bikes only the latest avenue for culling the cohort. Although Boomers take health and safety seriously and their chosen lifestyle seems to attest to that with jogging, walking, tennis and swimming on the list of activities, we also have an exponentially more risky side. We’re far more likely than our own parents, the “Greatest” Generation, to go the extreme route: skydiving, whitewater rafting, paragliding and backcountry or out-of-bounds skiing.
Now, I’m not suggesting technologically assisted biking is anywhere near as dangerous as jumping out of a plane, but the possibility we’ll be able to go farther and faster in our dotage than in our 20s is intoxicating for a generation still clinging to illusions of youth even as we’re bombarded with pop-up ads for crepey thighs, walk-in bathtubs, over-the-counter brain food and medications for diseases we’ve not yet acquired.
Our town in northern Washington County has over 80 miles of dirt roads that can be rutted, dusty or muddy, depending on weather, but the prevailing factor prompting what looks like a surge in e-bikes is the hills. You can hardly travel a mile without encountering an incline of some degree, often with grades presenting a problem on an ordinary bike and nothing spells humiliation to an aging Boomer as readily as having to dismount and walk your bike up a hill. Why riding what is in essence a light motorcycle up that same slope would make someone feel better about themselves is anyone’s guess, but it does.
Bike sales in general and e-bikes in particular saw an exponential jump in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic recreationally and practically, with commuters looking for alternatives to often crowded buses, trains or subways where social distancing was near impossible. Claustrophobic, locked-down urbanites seeking fresh air and sunshine, made for the suburbs and beyond to hike and bike, with many enjoying it enough to quickly opt out of the city grind altogether, buying up rural properties at such a rate that several desirable areas find themselves with far fewer homes than prospective homebuyers.
Since Boomers were pre-teens, the entrepreneurs of the world stood ready to respond when their favorite cash cow — 80 million strong — faced any difficulty whatever: aching calves? pulled hamstrings? the horror of not cresting hills? Have we got a deal for you! In fact, business research indicates the already lucrative e-bike market is expected to grow from today’s $23 billion in sales to between $50 and $70 billion by 2027. With prospects like that and the huge number of potential customers, you can be certain a full court press is in the offing, touting the benefits of saddling up and letting the bike do most of the work.
Although “pedal assist” bikes are thought to have originated in the early-1990s, over 100 years earlier, Hosea W. Libby created an electric bicycle in Boston that follows similar design principles as its modern cousins. As e-bikes gained popularity among aging riders, a “60 Minutes” segment in 2017 reported that one version was put to more nefarious use, allegedly small enough to be hidden in the frame undetected, providing a boost for cycling professionals, including Tour de France riders and raising suspicions that, despite Lance Armstrong’s contrary assertion, it really was “About the Bike.”
As increasingly larger groups of elderly bikers hurtle by me while I trudge up hills, my cynicism — which I call skepticism — kicks into overdrive and I postulate some things that can go wrong with aging in place while propelling your drooping buttocks at well over 30 miles per hour, depending on the bike. You don’t even have to climb aboard to injure yourself considering many e-bikes weigh in excess of 50 pounds, some approaching 75, a daunting prospect for hefting onto a bike rack. I see wide endorsement from the orthopedic and chiropractic communities.
The first generation who watched television from an early age, Boomers still spend an average of 35 hours engrossed in either television or web-related activities, deflecting somewhat the notion we’re all pop-culture clueless and more than a little out of touch. On the other hand, we generally fail to realize that our perception of ourselves retaining the same perpetual youth that fueled lurid, mid-century fascinations with Annette Funicello, came with a shelf life and expiration date.
I’ll still mount my aging Mongoose this summer and as I attempt cranking the beast up hills while trying to remember how the gears work, I’ll be assessing my stamina, measuring how much I’ve lost since a knee injury kept me off the bike for going on two years. But when climbing those grades becomes too challenging, I don’t see me dropping a thousand bucks or more on what amounts to an illusion, not to mention a constant reminder of what I can no longer do on my own.
Instead, I’ll walk more miles, swim a little farther or hike more often, immersed in my own mouldering at a more deliberate, unmechanized pace.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
