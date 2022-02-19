As the 2022 Winter Olympics draw to a tumultuous close in Beijing, barely a week after the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day, we’re on the launch pad of President’s Day Weekend, swept into the eye of an advertising superstorm so all-encompassing that it’s near impossible to tell when the commercials end and real life begins, which, of course, is the idea. Thwarting those viewers who craftily planned DVRing the festivities, scrolling through the broadcast and skipping the pitch, one of NBC’s Olympian strategies was splitting the screen and actually running ads during the competition.
While we may think this is a might crass, keep in mind that marketing executives have about as much compassion for others as a burlap bag full of badgers tossed into a lake. Considering today’s Metaphorical Madison Avenue is a moveable feast with multitudes of content-generating platforms, so insidious Mad Men’s Don Draper appears comparatively quaint, a “Humanitarian of the Year” contender for sure. Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of modern advertising — albeit threatening if you enjoy free will — is how deeply it has been subtly imbedded in almost everything we hear, see or think.
Early decades of the 20th century kicked off what is known as the “Golden Age of Advertising,” which — through radio and later television — allowed businesses to personalize their message by entering customer’s homes via the airwaves. A 1922 New York radio host introduced his own “indirect direct” method, a 10-minute “talk” about the virtues and “benefits of a carefree life” at a Queens apartment complex. The cost? $50. During last weekend’s game, the same spot at $7 million per 30 seconds would come in at about $140 million.
As the industry evolved to describing how a business could solve a customer’s problems, pollster George Gallup introduced market research in 1935, gathering information about customers to better relate and focus advertising directly toward them. Despite the Cold War, the decades post-World War II were prosperous, with Americans spending money and products increasingly paired with iconic characters: Davy Crockett, Mr. Clean, Tony the Tiger, the Marlboro Man and the Jolly Green Giant.
With the inception of the internet in the ’90s, and people beginning to use the so-called information superhighway for personal reasons, advertisers soon followed with display ads linking customers to websites that might hold distinct appeal to them. The iPhone and App Store a decade later introduced mobile advertising which has grown exponentially along with the sophistication of the technology, which now includes an increasing reliance on artificial intelligence to augment data gathering and its application to provide “a more personal experience” according to IBM Watson Advertising.
In “Nudge,” a book that came out several years ago, the co-authors, Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein, outline how this type of marketing influences consumers, deliberately manipulating how choices are presented, “nudging” them toward product options deemed either good for them or (far more likely) to stimulate purchases and increase sales.
But, as Sunstein, a Harvard researcher, outlines in a forthcoming paper, we are also motivated by a kind of peer pressure, not always relying on our own judgment but that of friends and especially, people we admire or who we think are cool. Although the paper is about the popularity of The Beatles, its premise generalizes very well into a culture that relies so much on our validation by others. Clicks, “likes,” retweets and countless “friends,” most of whom are complete strangers, provide a cultural context for our belonging.
And it is where these understandable human desires to fit in or be part of a group intersect with advertising and technology, which is most troubling regarding the choices we make and whether or not our free will is on the endangered species list. Not only has the marketing sector enlisted “thought Leaders” or “influencers,” but it’s also utilizing AI, which is capable of sifting through the billions of data points generated each second by our every keystroke, creating ads without assistance from human beings other than us.
However, much we try to absorb these phenomena as an “us vs. them” scenario, it’s becoming abundantly clear that we are them — unwittingly entering the mix of selling everything to everyone at every moment of the day and night based on “User-generated content,” which is essentially us and all our friends. No money? No problem. This is capitalist America where spending money you don’t have is a way of life and going into insurmountable debt is the easiest thing there is to do. Which doesn’t necessarily mean you should.
There is one tantalizing tidbit of good news, though. A lack of trust for advertisers is developing, particularly among millennials who are most skeptical while at the same time extremely valuable to commerce, having the most purchasing power of any current demographic. If the last week provides us any insight at all, it would seem the sheer volume of television commercials coupled with either cloyingly sweet, ridiculously dumb or completely incomprehensible content, would be enough to cultivate that same skepticism in everyone else.
If that doesn’t, maybe this will. Remember, the commercials directed your way, however heartwarming, have but one purpose no matter what they might imply. They don’t want to help you or your family in any way; they aren’t interested in how you feel or your becoming a better person. Your love life is of no concern to them and neither is your health. They do not care if you live or die. Their single motivation is to get as much of your money as they can.
In the marketing world, you are considered nothing more than prey.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
