Perhaps it was during the Former Guy’s macabre inauguration speech that we realized he wouldn’t be able to tie his own shoes without focused assistance; or maybe it was in the aftermath, as a glowering Sean Spicer memorably touted, “The biggest crowd in history ...PERIOD”, despite photographic evidence to the contrary. Obviously, the soon to be embattled spokesman had marching orders to publicly debase himself whenever the need arose as the day-old presidency’s potential for dimwittedness took shape.
The press corps was dumbfounded; most Americans were dumbstruck; while the new administration seemed just plain dumb. Most speculation wasn’t predicting much success for a White House team dizzy with loyalty; brimming with inexplicable self confidence; yet sorely lacking the minimal competencies required to run a lemonade stand: interpersonal skills, problem solving abilities, a knowledge base and leadership qualities. While the world stood in awe, the country floundered and dumb not only survived but flourished, often repurposed for the MAGAlites as smart, calling into question our previous reliance on objective reality.
But, any attempt at rendering even a semi-rationale verdict on just how deeply Dumb has infiltrated the conservative body politic over these past several years is near impossible without launching into hyperbole. Presumably one of the entry level rules of electoral politics would be not to kill your constituents, yet GOP leadership appears perfectly fine with complicity in thousands of needless deaths as long as it curries favor with their Pathological Patron Saint.
The condensed version: Their policies are killing Americans. And their collective response to the carnage they’re visiting upon their constituents is so unhinged, so completely delusional that it’s impossible to imagine they believe it themselves. Take for instance Florida’s Ron DeSantis, presiding over the epicenter of the deadly covid surge largely due to his own dismissal of CDC guidelines, instead focusing on the 2024 GOP nomination at the expense of everyone in his state. As Floridians overflow intensive care units, the governor is courting big donors and hawking tee shirts that say “Don’t Fouci My Florida”.
Although an alumni of both Yale and Harvard, DeSantis comes off like a high school dropout who ditched academia for an unsuccessful boxing career, still bragging he “could always take a punch”. Unless the Ivies have flipped to open enrollment, you’ve gotta figure the governor is smart, or at least he was at some point, so why the dumb-ass act? The unfortunate answer is that it works. What we’re continually reminded of but almost immediately forget is that American politics has no bottom. Examples abound but we’re too bombarded by information to remain static very long lest we miss something important - resulting in our missing a lot of important things.
Take for instance the Devious Previous’ preening interview with Fox toadies last week wherein he downplayed Osama Bin Laden’s place in the pantheon of Jihadis: “He only had one hit”, while expounding on his own terrorist “kills” as though discussing beach volleyball. So indelible an imprint has he left on the GOP that even his worst instincts are no longer remarkable. The crowd at his recent Alabama rally booed him. Republicans are joining Democrats in passing a landmark infrastructure bill he has been staunchly against. He may no longer have the juice to be reckoned with. But the garden he cultivated still yields ample fruitcakes.
Although the party may identify less with him as a person, it’s absorbed the dumbest aspects of his political worldview into the day in, day out routine of being conservative and those emerging in right wing circles are sufficiently unusual to make you question your own sanity. Along with DeSantis, congressional republicans like Mo Brooks, who urged the January 6th rioters to “kick ass” and later downplayed the violence but who nonetheless wore body armor to the rally, have laid claim to the landscape of diminished intellect. Ron Johnson, often called Wisconsin’s “Greatest National Embarrassment” was banned from You Tube for peddling “medical misinformation”, as he pushed hydroxychloroquine and Invermectin as “wonder drugs” in the fight against covid.
And then there’s Alabama freshman Senator Tommy Tuberville, who effortlessly seizes the low ground every time he opens his mouth. Elected while unable to name the three branches of government and believing we fought World War II against “Socialism”, the former football coach, brandishing a bachelor’s degree in PE, recently explained the pandemic situation to a reporter. “This virus is not going anywhere. I’m not saying it’s going to be around a long, long time, but we can’t say it’s not going to be here for a long, long time.”
Tiptoeing through the minefield of misinformation proliferating mainly red states can be a daunting process generating far more heat than light, leading to some pretty startling conclusions, prompting the Food and Drug Administration to begin a social media post with: “You are not a horse, you are not a cow”. Invermectin, strongly endorsed by far right media outlets, is a horse and cow dewormer, is being ingested by MAGAlites, leading to a five-fold uptick in calls to the Mississippi poison control center in July.
While you wonder how anyone can be that dumb, Peter Whener, a republican speechwriter for three administrations, explains in the Atlantic that the MAGA minions are like drug addicts looking for a stronger kick now that their man is out wandering the hills of central Jersey. He cites psychologist Daniel Goleman, who refers to “amygdala hijack” as an intense emotional reaction dramatically disproportionate to circumstances, essentially rewiring the MAGA brain: “Emotions take over, they see the world through a distorted lens”.
And disastrously, this lens is focused on all of us right now and just as with the second amendment, conservatives dredge up personal “freedom” as justification for preposterous lies endangering millions of others as infections exponentially rise; parental fist fights over masks upend school board meetings; and people take horse medicine.
We’re being held hostage by morons.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
